Just a few days after Brian Harman won the Open Championship at Royal Liverpool, the PGA Tour will resume play in Minnesota. The 2023 3M Open will begin on Thursday at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn. TPC Twin Cities will host the tournament for the fifth straight season. The defending champion is Tony Finau, but can you trust him in your 2023 3M Open fantasy golf rankings?

Finau (+1200) is the betting favorite in the latest 2023 3M Open odds, followed by Cameron Young (+1400), Sungjae Im (+1600), Hideki Matsuyama (+1800) and Justin Thomas (+2000). In addition to the top players, can Open Championship runner-up Sepp Straka (+3000) bring value in your 2023 3M Open fantasy golf picks? Before you consider your 2023 3M Open fantasy golf picks or PGA Tour bets, you have to see the 3M Open fantasy golf rankings from SportsLine handicapper Eric Cohen.

Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic (Rickie Fowler, +1400), 2023 PGA Championship (Brooks Koepka +2000), 2023 Honda Classic (Chris Kirk +3500), 2022 Open Championship (Cameron Smith +2200), 2022 U.S. Open (Matt Fitzpatrick +2500), and 2022 Phoenix Open (Scottie Scheffler's first career victory +2800).

He is a daily contributor to SportsLine's YouTube Show "Early Edge in 5" and is a guest on "The Early Wedge" SportsLine YouTube golf show hosted by Jonathan Coachman. Cohen also has correctly predicted three correct finishing position parlays in May/June on SportsLine's Early Edge in 5 on YouTube. Anyone who has followed Cohen's predictions is way up on their golf picks.

Now, Cohen has ranked his top golfers for the 2023 3M Open. Cohen's picks are only available at SportsLine.

2023 3M Open expert picks

One player Cohen loves this week is Cameron Young. The 26-year-old is in strong form after top-eight finishes at both the John Deere Classic and the Open Championship over the last two weeks. Young also finished in the top eight at the 2023 Masters, and his ball-striking is elite. Young finished as the top ball-striker in the entire field last week, gaining 17 strokes in that area at the Open Championship. Young is also No. 12 on the PGA Tour in strokes gained off the tee this season, and he ranks in the top five in driving distance and birdie average.

On the flip side, the expert is fading the pre-tournament favorite in Tony Finau. The putter is a big reason for skepticism with Finau right now, as he has lost more than two strokes on the green in six of the last seven events. Finau is 99th on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: putting this season, and that is only one statistic that showcases his struggles on the short grass. Finau is also 139th in total putting and 53rd in putting average. He ranks outside the top 100 in putts per round (28.94) and one-putt percentage (39.71%). Finau also struggles with three-putt avoidance (3.10%), and he particularly scuffles inside of 10 feet. In fact, Finau is 129th on the tour in converting only 87.4% of putts inside that distance. See all of Cohen's 3M Open picks at SportsLine.

How to set your 2023 3M Open fantasy golf rankings

For this week, Cohen is backing several underdogs in his 2023 3M Open fantasy golf picks, including one massive longshot who comes in at 90-1. Cohen says this player is a "sneaky sleeper" for the week. See who it is, and get all Cohen's fantasy golf picks picks, at SportsLine.

Who wins the 3M Open 2023, and who are the top players to target for your 2023 3M Open fantasy golf picks? Visit SportsLine now to get Eric Cohen's fantasy golf rankings for the 3M Open, all from the fantasy expert with his finger on the pulse of the game, and find out.