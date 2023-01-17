The American Express 2023 tees off on Thursday, Jan. 19 in La Quinta, California. The American Express field is set to feature 10 of the top 20 and three of the top five golfers in the world, with Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Patrick Cantlay the headliners. Rahm is listed at the 11-2 betting favorite in the latest American Express odds from Caesars Sportsbook. He is followed by Cantlay (19-2), Scheffler (11-1), Tony Finau (15-1), Xander Schauffele (19-1), Will Zalatoris (19-1), and Tom Kim (20-1).
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up nearly $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.
McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm (+800) to finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions. The model also included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.
In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.
This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.
Top 2023 American Express prop picks
One of McClure's favorite prop bets this week for the The American Express 2023 is world No. 7 Will Zalatoris finishing in the top-20 of the final leaderboard at +100 odds. Zalatoris burst onto the golf scene winning the 2020-21 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year award and notched his first career PGA Tour victory at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship. The former Wake Forest standout is now widely considered one of the most talented golfers in the world.
Zalatoris made his 2022-23 PGA Tour season debut two weeks ago week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing in 11th place against a star-studded field. The 26-year-old spent the bulk of his offseason nursing a back injury, but he appeared to be completely healthy at the Sentry TOC. McClure is expecting Zalatoris to be in contention when Sunday comes around and sees huge value in taking him to finish in the top-20 this week. You can see the rest of McClure's Sony Open prop bet picks at SportsLine.
2023 American Express odds, field, top contenders
Jon Rahm +550
Patrick Cantlay +950
Scottie Scheffler +1100
Tony Finau +1500
Xander Schauffele +1900
Will Zalatoris +1900
Tom Kim +2000
Sungjae Im +2100
Cameron Young +2100
Sam Burns +2900
Si Woo Kim +2900
Brian Harman +3400
Aaron Wise +4200
Tom Hoge +4200
Taylor Montgomery +4500
Cameron Davis +4800
J.T. Poston +5000
Sahith Theegala +5000
Adam Hadwin +5000
Andrew Putnam +5500
K.H. Lee +6500
Rickie Fowler +6500
Jason Day +8000
Wyndham Clark +8000
Joel Dahmen +8000
Harris English +8000
Chris Kirk +8000
Taylor Pendrith +8500
Justin Rose +8500
Patrick Rodgers +9500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +9500
Davis Riley +9500
Thomas Detry +9500
Denny McCarthy +9500
Keith Mitchell +10000
Will Gordon +10000
David Lipsky +10000
Sebastian Munoz +11000
Brendan Steele +11000
Martin Laird +12000
Brendon Todd +12000
Luke List +12000
Dean Burmester +12000
Emiliano Grillo +12000
Ben Griffin +12000
Stephan Jaeger +12000
Alex Smalley +12000
Aaron Rai +14000
Russell Knox +14000
Lee Hodges +14000
Jhonattan Vegas +16000
Nick Taylor +16000
Greyson Sigg +16000
Taylor Moore +16000
Patton Kizzire +16000
Sam Ryder +16000
Mark Hubbard +16000
Danny Willett +16000
Nate Lashley +16000
Robby Shelton +17000
S.H. Kim +17000
Justin Suh +17000
Kevin Yu +17000
Byeong Hun An +17000
Ben Taylor +17000
Troy Merritt +19000
Stewart Cink +19000
Callum Tarren +19000
Matthew NeSmith +19000
Erik Van Rooyen +21000
Satoshi Kodaira +21000
Adam Long +21000
Charley Hoffman +21000
David Lingmerth +21000