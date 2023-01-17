The American Express 2023 tees off on Thursday, Jan. 19 in La Quinta, California. The American Express field is set to feature 10 of the top 20 and three of the top five golfers in the world, with Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Patrick Cantlay the headliners. Rahm is listed at the 11-2 betting favorite in the latest American Express odds from Caesars Sportsbook. He is followed by Cantlay (19-2), Scheffler (11-1), Tony Finau (15-1), Xander Schauffele (19-1), Will Zalatoris (19-1), and Tom Kim (20-1).

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up nearly $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm (+800) to finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions. The model also included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Top 2023 American Express prop picks

One of McClure's favorite prop bets this week for the The American Express 2023 is world No. 7 Will Zalatoris finishing in the top-20 of the final leaderboard at +100 odds. Zalatoris burst onto the golf scene winning the 2020-21 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year award and notched his first career PGA Tour victory at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship. The former Wake Forest standout is now widely considered one of the most talented golfers in the world.

Zalatoris made his 2022-23 PGA Tour season debut two weeks ago week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing in 11th place against a star-studded field. The 26-year-old spent the bulk of his offseason nursing a back injury, but he appeared to be completely healthy at the Sentry TOC. McClure is expecting Zalatoris to be in contention when Sunday comes around and sees huge value in taking him to finish in the top-20 this week. You can see the rest of McClure's Sony Open prop bet picks at SportsLine.

2023 American Express odds, field, top contenders

Jon Rahm +550

Patrick Cantlay +950

Scottie Scheffler +1100

Tony Finau +1500

Xander Schauffele +1900

Will Zalatoris +1900

Tom Kim +2000

Sungjae Im +2100

Cameron Young +2100

Sam Burns +2900

Si Woo Kim +2900

Brian Harman +3400

Aaron Wise +4200

Tom Hoge +4200

Taylor Montgomery +4500

Cameron Davis +4800

J.T. Poston +5000

Sahith Theegala +5000

Adam Hadwin +5000

Andrew Putnam +5500

K.H. Lee +6500

Rickie Fowler +6500

Jason Day +8000

Wyndham Clark +8000

Joel Dahmen +8000

Harris English +8000

Chris Kirk +8000

Taylor Pendrith +8500

Justin Rose +8500

Patrick Rodgers +9500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +9500

Davis Riley +9500

Thomas Detry +9500

Denny McCarthy +9500

Keith Mitchell +10000

Will Gordon +10000

David Lipsky +10000

Sebastian Munoz +11000

Brendan Steele +11000

Martin Laird +12000

Brendon Todd +12000

Luke List +12000

Dean Burmester +12000

Emiliano Grillo +12000

Ben Griffin +12000

Stephan Jaeger +12000

Alex Smalley +12000

Aaron Rai +14000

Russell Knox +14000

Lee Hodges +14000

Jhonattan Vegas +16000

Nick Taylor +16000

Greyson Sigg +16000

Taylor Moore +16000

Patton Kizzire +16000

Sam Ryder +16000

Mark Hubbard +16000

Danny Willett +16000

Nate Lashley +16000

Robby Shelton +17000

S.H. Kim +17000

Justin Suh +17000

Kevin Yu +17000

Byeong Hun An +17000

Ben Taylor +17000

Troy Merritt +19000

Stewart Cink +19000

Callum Tarren +19000

Matthew NeSmith +19000

Erik Van Rooyen +21000

Satoshi Kodaira +21000

Adam Long +21000

Charley Hoffman +21000

David Lingmerth +21000