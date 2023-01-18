The PGA Tour wrapped up its Hawaii swing last weekend and will be headed to La Quinta, Calif. this week for The American Express 2023. The American Express field tees off Thursday and will feature three of the top five and 10 of the top 20 golfers in the latest Official World Golf Ranking. Caesars Sportsbook lists Jon Rahm, who won the Sentry Tournament of Champions two weeks ago, as the betting favorite at 11-2. He is followed by Patrick Cantlay (19-2), Scottie Scheffler (11-1), and Tony Finau (15-1). Other top contenders in The American Express field include Xander Schauffele (19-1), Will Zalatoris (19-1), and Tom Kim (20-1). The total tournament purse is $8 million, with $1.44 million going to the winner, making it imperative that you nail your one and done golf picks this week.

As the highest ranked player in the field, Scheffler will likely be a very popular PGA one and done pick this week in La Quinta. Is the 2022 Masters champion a must-play? Or would it make more sense to go with another high upside option like Sam Burns (29-1), Si Woo Kim (29-1), or Sahith Theegala (50-1)? Before locking in your 2023 American Express one and done picks, you need to see what SportsLine DFS pro and PGA expert Mike McClure has to say.

The One and Done format is growing in popularity. It has several noticeable similarities to NFL Survivor pools, with the main difference being entries are not eliminated with a bad week. Players pick one golfer per week and earn points based on their selected golfer's prize money for that tournament. Golfers can only be used once per season, and the point format makes nailing majors and big money tournaments critical.

McClure is a DFS legend with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA picks dating back to the PGA Tour restart in June of 2020. McClure uses his proprietary simulation model to analyze the field and crush his golf picks. In fact, the model is up over $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend. McClure was dialed in on his One and Done picks throughout the 2022 PGA Tour season, calling Hideki Matsuyama's outright win at the Sony Open and hitting on several under the radar picks that finished in the top-5 or higher.

Two weeks ago at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, McClure listed 75-1 long shot Luke List as his top One and Done pick. The result: List shot 20 under to finish in 11th place, taking home $292,500.

Top 2023 American Express One and Done picks

One of McClure's top one and done picks this week at the Sony Open is 25-year-old Cameron Young. The No. 17 player in the world comes in at 21-1 to win the tournament, but McClure believes he has been undervalued and should be considered one of the top contenders to win this week in La Quinta. Young is rapidly emerging as one of the top young talents in the golf world, and McClure believes it's only a matter of time before he notches his first career PGA Tour victory.

Young finished in 13th place against a top notch field at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, and finished in seventh place at the QBE Shootout and third place at the Hero World Challenge before the December break. The former Wake Forest standout ranks 24th on the PGA Tour in strokes gained tee-to-green (1.018), 26th in strokes gained off-the-tee (0.518), and 33rd in strokes gained on approach (0.612). With the intriguing mix of talent in The American Express field, it's very possible that Young will fly under the radar in one and done pools this week offering huge value. You can see who else to back this week at SportsLine.

