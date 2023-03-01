Scottie Scheffler could be among the top daily Fantasy golf picks this week for the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational. Scheffler is the defending champion of this event, and he's finished T-12 or better in each of his last six starts on the PGA Tour. However, daily Fantasy golf players will have to decide if he can be trusted when setting their PGA DFS strategy for the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational, which gets underway on Thursday, March 2. With a PGA DFS player pool featuring major champions like Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth, PGA DFS players will have to decide which golfers are worth investing in.

Can any of those household names be relied on as PGA DFS picks this week? Or is it time to fade them in favor of players with a significantly lower price tag?

Top 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023 is Jason Day at $8,500 on DraftKings and $10,500 on FanDuel. Day has been playing extremely well in recent weeks, finishing T-9 or better in each of his last three starts, which includes a top-five showing at the WM Phoenix Open.

Day has been able to secure those positive results thanks in large part to his sensational iron play. In fact, the 35-year-old ranks 21st in strokes gained: approach to green (.677). He also ranks fifth in strokes gained: total (1.957), ninth in scoring average (68.56) and 17th in birdie average (4.42), all of which will make him an extremely valuable PGA DFS asset this week at Bay Hill.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Max Homa at $9,700 on DraftKings and $11,600 on FanDuel. Homa enters this week's event as one of the best putters on tour, ranking second in putts per round (27.39), third in putting average (1.672), fourth in one-putt percentage (46.63) and fifth in strokes gained: putting (1.025).

Homa is also accurate with his approach shots, ranking 15th in strokes gained: approach to green (.760). His ability to consistently drain putts has allowed Homa to average 5.11 birdies per round, the fourth-best mark on the PGA Tour. Plus, he's finished T-3 or better in three of his last four starts on the PGA Tour, making him a solid building block for your PGA DFS strategy. See who else to back right here.

How to set 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational DFS lineups

