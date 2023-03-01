After a quick breather for the top players on the PGA Tour, the season ramps back up at the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational, starting Thursday outside Orlando, Fla. It's the fourth designated PGA Tour event of the season, and that means the return of golfers like world No.1 Jon Rahm and defending champion Scottie Scheffler. In all, 44 of the top 50 golfers in the world rankings will be on hand, so options will be plentiful for you to build top-notch 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational fantasy lineups. Rahm (7-1), Rory McIlroy (19-2) and Scheffler (11-1) are the favorites in Caesars Sportsbook's latest odds, but there is an almost endless supply of elite players for your Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023 fantasy golf picks.

What about two-time major champions Collin Morikawa (21-1) or Justin Thomas (23-1)? How about two-time 2022-23 PGA Tour winner Max Homa (19-1) or 2021 FedEx Cup champ Patrick Cantlay (28-1)? You also have to look at U.S. Open champ Matt Fitzpatrick (36-1) or three-time major winner Jordan Spieth (41-1) when considering your 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational fantasy golf picks. Before you lock in your 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational fantasy golf picks or PGA Tour bets, you need to see the fantasy golf projections and lineup advice from SportsLine fantasy expert Jim Holliman.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and has been playing and following the game closely for more than three decades. The Florida-based writer knows what it takes to win on the PGA Tour and how the players' games fit the courses. The golf expert has been on a roll on his picks since last season. He was behind Chris Kirk last week, backing the 25-1 longshot to get his first victory since 2015. "He doesn't have a tour victory in almost eight years," Holliman said, "but this is a field where he could fix that." The 37-year-old went out and shot 14 under, then beat Eric Cole in a playoff for his fifth PGA Tour victory.

Holliman also crushed the Genesis Invitational, backing Rahm after doubting him in previous weeks, and five of his top 12 picks finished in the top six. At the Phoenix Open, four of the expert's top eight finished in the top 10, a group that included the winner, Scheffler.

2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational fantasy golf picks

One golfer that Holliman loves for this week is Scheffler, and not just because he is the defending champion. The 26-year-old has been playing better than almost anyone and has the results to show it. He has finished in the top 12 in four straight tournaments, shooting a combined 70-under par in the process. He won in Phoenix three weeks ago. Scheffler also is hungry to regain the No. 1 ranking he held for at the end of last season and regained for one week. The reigning Master champion is second in greens in regulation and third in total driving.

Meanwhile, Holliman isn't sure what to make of McIlroy's recent dip and is fading the former world No. 1 this week. While Rahm and Scheffler were scorching over the past two designated events, McIlroy was struggling to crack the top 30. He was T-32 at the Genesis and T-29 in Phoenix. His driving accuracy (189th on tour) and putting (171st in strokes gained) have been major issues, and that will lead to problems at Bay Hill. The Northern Irishman has a strong history there, with five top-10's in his past six, but Holliman is looking to other players for value. You can see who else to back this week at SportsLine.

For the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023, Holliman is backing several longshots, including two players in his top 10 who are priced at almost 30-1. One of these golfers tends to be overlooked in these stacked fields, but he has a winning pedigree and the well-rounded game to succeed on tough courses.

