The first designated event of the PGA Tour's Florida swing takes place this week at the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational. Featuring 44 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Rankings, the Arnold Palmer Invitational will boast the strongest field of the year.

World No. 1 Jon Rahm leads the charge as he looks to capture his fourth victory of 2023 and sixth in his last 10 worldwide starts. With a win, the Spaniard would join Ernie Els, Freddie Couples and Hale Irwin as the only men to win all three player-hosted invitationals. That's elite company.

Hoping to delay this inevitability is world No. 2 and defending champion Scottie Scheffler. Successful in his first career title defense at the WM Phoenix Open, the Texan aims to do the same at Bay Hill Club & Lodge. 2018 champion Rory McIlroy will put his stellar history to the test in his ninth Arnold Palmer Invitational appearance after a forgettable two weeks on the West Coast.

Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas and Tony Finau will make rare appearances due to the designated status of this tournament. Jason Day and Rickie Fowler seek to continue early-season resurgences, while Wake Forest products Will Zalatoris and Cameron Young hope to make fellow their Demon Deacon, Arnold Palmer, proud.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 4 - Sunday



Round starts: 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12:30 - 2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 2:30 - 6 p.m. on NBC

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio