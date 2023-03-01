A PGA Tour mainstay event has an even bigger incentive for the world's best golfers, and almost all of them will be on hand for the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational. The Arnold Palmer Invitational has been played on tour every year since 1979, and the $20 million purse makes this the deepest field of the year. The season's fourth designated event, teeing off Thursday at Bay Hill Golf Club & Lodge outside Orlando, Fla., features 44 of the world's top 50 golfers. New world No. 1 Jon Rahm and recent top-ranked golfers Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy will restart their battle. It's a who's who of top players, with the likes of Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and recent tour winners Max Homa and Tony Finau all part of the 120-player Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023 field.

Scheffler is the defending champion but is the 11-1 third favorite behind Rahm (7-1) and McIlroy (19-2) in the latest 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Homa (19-1), Morikawa (21-1) and Thomas (23-1) also are among the top contenders in the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational field. Before making any 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational picks, be sure you check out the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from SportsLine golf insider Patrick McDonald.

After spending time at FanSided and NBC Sports EDGE, McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in the spring of 2022. Now covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis on the PGA Tour. McDonald takes a measured approach to his outright selections and is having a profitable 2022-23 season. He is up more than 20 units this season, meaning a profit of over $2,000 for $100 bettors.

McDonald nailed the Farmers Insurance Open, backing Homa (25-1) as his top choice. The expert also just missed a massive 130-1 score at the Sony Open when Hayden Buckley finished as runner-up. He hit another 25-1 shot at the Houston Open, taking Tony Finau to win. The expert finished the 2021-22 season up 42 units on his outrights, including a monster 250-1 payout on Hudson Swafford at The American Express. Anyone who follows McDonald's advice has been cashing in.

Now, McDonald has studied the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational field and has locked in his best bets, top sleepers and favorites to avoid. You can head to SportsLine now to see all of McDonald's PGA picks and analysis.

Top 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational expert picks

Shockingly, McDonald is fading Thomas, one of the most accomplished players in this field. The two-time major champion and former world No. 1 finished fourth at the WM Phoenix Open three weeks ago. He also has 15 career victories, but he has mostly just been hanging around in the top 25 this season. His short game has been keeping him afloat, as he ranks first in strokes gained around the green. But Thomas ranks 93rd in strokes gained approach and 115th putting. It's these "inefficiencies in the other aspects of his game" that have McDonald steering clear of him.

On the other hand, the inefficiencies in Rahm's game are almost non-existent, and he is the clear No. 1 until he falters. He hasn't come close yet, posting five victories and 10 top-10 finishes in his past 10 events worldwide. The Spaniard leads the tour in several categories, including scoring average (67.2) and greens in regulation percentage (75.7%). He is ninth in strokes gained putting and 22nd around the green, his weak points until his recent run. Rahm was a victim of the windy conditions at Bay Hill last year but tied for 17th despite shooting 74-74 on the weekend. See who he is backing at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational golf picks

McDonald has locked in his best bets for the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational and has tabbed several longshots, including two who come in well over 80-1. One of these golfers "has been experiencing a massive resurgence," the expert says, and this course is right up his alley. You can only see the picks at SportsLine.

So which 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational players should you target or avoid? And which golfer in the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023 field could bring a massive payday well over 80-1? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Patrick McDonald's top prop picks for Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023, all from the expert who is up more than $2,000 on his PGA Tour picks this season.

2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds, field, top contenders

See McDonald's picks, best bets and predictions here.

Jon Rahm +700

Rory McIlroy +950

Scottie Scheffler +1100

Max Homa +1900

Collin Morikawa +2100

Justin Thomas +2300

Xander Schauffele +2400

Will Zalatoris +2400

Tony Finau +2800

Patrick Cantlay +2800

Jason Day +3100

Viktor Hovland +3100

Tyrrell Hatton +3600

Matthew Fitzpatrick +3600

Sungjae Im +4100

Jordan Spieth +4100

Cameron Young +4600

Sam Burns +4800

Tom Kim +5000

Sahith Theegala +5500

Hideki Matsuyama +5500

Keith Mitchell +5500

Chris Kirk +6500

Shane Lowry +6500

Corey Conners +7000

Tommy Fleetwood +7000

Keegan Bradley +7500

Adam Scott +8500

Billy Horschel +8500

Rickie Fowler +8500

Justin Rose +9000

Adam Hadwin +9000

Seamus Power +9000

Gary Woodland +9000

Min Woo Lee +11000

Luke List +11000

Taylor Montgomery +11000

Tom Hoge +12000

Wyndham Clark +12000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +12000

Aaron Wise +12000

Alex Noren +12000

Ryan Fox +13000

Si Woo Kim +13000

Lucas Herbert +14000

Nick Taylor +14000

Adrian Meronk +15000

Thomas Detry +16000

Russell Henley +16000

Brian Harman +17000

Beau Hossler +17000

Sepp Straka +18000

K.H. Lee +19000

J.J. Spaun +19000

Harris English +19000

Byeong Hun An +20000

Justin Suh +21000

Patrick Rodgers +21000

Taylor Pendrith +21000

Joel Dahmen +21000

Sam Ryder +21000

Taylor Moore +22000

Emiliano Grillo +22000

Kurt Kitayama +22000

Joseph Bramlett +23000

Danny Willett +23000

Ben Griffin +24000

Garrick Higgo +24000

Francesco Molinari +25000