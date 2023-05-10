The PGA Championship is a week away, and that major is sandwiched in between two tour stops in Dallas-Fort Worth. The first, the AT&T Byron Nelson 2023, begins on Thursday from TPC Craig Ranch just north of Dallas. K.H. Lee is going for a three-peat and set the event record with a 26-under par last year, breaking his own record of 25-under par from 2021. Dallas native Jordan Spieth was the runner-up a year ago and was scheduled to be one of two top-10 ranked golfers in the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson field, but he withdrew on Monday due to a wrist injury.

The other also happens to be a Dallas native in Scottie Scheffler. The reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year is the 9-2 favorite. Other golfers listed near the top of the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson odds board from Caesars Sportsbook include Tyrrell Hatton (14-1), Lee (18-) and Jason Day (18-1). Before locking in your 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Top 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the AT&T Byron Nelson 2023: Lee, the two-time defending champion, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top 10. Lee joined elite company last year when he successfully defended his AT&T Bryon Nelson title, joining Sam Snead, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson as the only golfers to do so in the tournament's history.

He can become the 10th man since World War II to win an event on the PGA Tour three straight years, but the model is not high on his chances. Lee has struggled with consistency this season, finishing outside the top 20 in 12 tournaments. He also ranks 91st in putts per round (28.76) and 97th in one-putt percentage (40.30%), which does not bode well against several elite golfers in the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson field.

Another surprise: Matt Kuchar, a 35-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. This tournament moved to TPC Craig Ranch in 2021, and Kuchar has put up two solid performances since then. He placed 17th in 2021, 12th in 2022, and just three other golfers notched top 20 finishes in both years.

This year, Kuchar enters the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson with four straight top 25s -- three of which came at designated events. He currently has the best short game in the world, leading the tour in strokes gained: around-the-green (.576). That, combined with top-15 marks in scoring average (69.903) and strokes gained: total (1.306), plus his course history, brings Kuchar lots of value in AT&T Byron Nelson 2023 bets. See who else to pick here.

2023 AT&T Byron Nelson odds, field

