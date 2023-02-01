Tom Hoge will be out to defend his first and only PGA Tour victory this week when the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tees off in Northern California. The tournament will once again be played at a trio of courses -- Monterey Peninsula, Spyglass Hill and Pebble Beach. Three-time major championship winner Jordan Spieth is the betting favorite at 9-1 in the latest AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Other top contenders in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field include Matt Fitzpatrick (10-1), Viktor Hovland (10-1), Maverick McNealy (16-1), Hoge (17-1), and Seamus Power (19-1). The total tournament purse is $9 million, with $1.62 million going to the winner, making it imperative that you nail your one and done golf picks this week.

As the most notable player in the field, Spieth will likely be a very popular PGA one and done pick this week. Is the 13-time PGA Tour winner a must-play? Or would it make more sense to go with another high upside option like Justin Rose (24-1), Joel Dahmen (33-1), or Matt Kuchar (37-1)? Before locking in your 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am one and done picks, you need to see what SportsLine DFS pro and PGA expert Mike McClure has to say.

The One and Done format is growing in popularity. It has several noticeable similarities to NFL Survivor pools, with the main difference being entries are not eliminated with a bad week. Players pick one golfer per week and earn points based on their selected golfer's prize money for that tournament. Golfers can only be used once per season, and the point format makes nailing majors and big money tournaments critical.

McClure is a DFS legend with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA picks dating back to the PGA Tour restart in June of 2020. McClure uses his proprietary simulation model to analyze the field and crush his golf picks. In fact, the model is up over $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend. McClure was dialed in on his One and Done picks throughout the 2022 PGA Tour season, calling Hideki Matsuyama's outright win at the Sony Open and hitting on several under the radar picks that finished in the top-5 or higher.

At the Sentry Tournament of Champions, McClure listed 75-1 long shot Luke List as his top One and Done pick. The result: List shot 20 under to finish in 11th place, taking home $292,500. Last week at the Farmers Insurance Open, McClure's top One and Done pick, Max Homa, outlasted the entire field to take home his sixth career PGA Tour victory and $1.566 million.

Now, McClure has dialed in on the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament, and just locked in his one and done picks and PGA predictions. You can only see McClure's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am one and done picks at SportsLine.

Top 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am One and Done picks

One of McClure's top one and done picks this week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is 28-year-old Matt Fitzpatrick. The 2022 U.S. Open winner comes in at 10-1 to win the tournament, but McClure believes he has been undervalued for most of his career and should be considered one of the top contenders to win this week. Fitzpatrick, the No. 10 ranked player in the world, proved that he could win on the PGA Tour and is coming off a seventh place finished against a star-studded field at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Fitzpatrick continues to establish himself as one of the top all-around players in the world, ranking 15th on the PGA Tour in strokes gained off the tee (0.667), 17th in total strokes gained (1.446), and 19th in strokes gained putting (0.769). With the intriguing mix of talent in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field, it's very possible that Fitzpatrick will fly under the radar in one and done pools this week offering huge value. You can see who else to back this week at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am One and Done picks

McClure is also targeting another golfer for his 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am one and done picks that is listed at 48-1 in the latest PGA golf odds. This player has been red-hot dating back to 2022, but consistently flies under the radar and has the ability to win any tournament he enters. You can find out who it is, and check out all of McClure's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2023 One and Done picks, at SportsLine.

Who wins the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am? And which golfers should you target for your PGA one and done picks this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike McClure's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2023 one and done picks, all from the DFS pro with over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.