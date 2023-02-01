Jordan Spieth is looking for redemption this week when the PGA Tour's 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tees off on Thursday. The 2017 Pebble Beach champion and three-time major winner had the lead last year heading to the 15th tee on Sunday, but Tom Hoge surged past to win at 19-under. Both are scheduled to be part of a AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2023 field that also includes 2022 U.S. Open champion Matt Fizpatrick and Viktor Hovland, among others. Celebrities like actor Bill Murray, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and country music artist Eric Church also will be on hand for the three-course test. Each player will take on Monterey Peninsula and Spyglass Hill once, and two rounds will be played on the iconic Pebble Beach layout.

Spieth is the 9-1 favorite in Caesars Sportsbook's latest 2023 Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds at Caesars Sportsbook, followed closely by Fitzpatrick (10-1) and Hovland (10-1). Only four other golfers are priced shorter than 30-1 in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2023 field - Maverick McNealy (16-1), Hoge (17-1), Seamus Power (19-1) and Justin Rose (24-1). Before making any 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am picks, be sure you check out the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from SportsLine golf insider Patrick McDonald.

McDonald takes a measured approach to his outright selections and is having a profitable 2022-23 season. He nailed last week's Farmers Insurance Open, backing Max Homa (25-1) as his top choice. The expert also just missed a massive 130-1 score at the Sony Open when Hayden Buckley finished as runner-up. He hit another 25-1 shot at the Houston Open, taking Tony Finau to win at 25-1.

McDonald is up more than 33 units this season, for a profit of more than $3,300 for $100 bettors. He also has been on the money on his matchup plays and cashed in huge on Brendan Steele (80-1) as the first-round leader at the Zozo Championship. The expert finished the 2021-22 season up 42 units on his outrights, including a monster 250-1 payout on Hudson Swafford at The American Express. Anyone who follows McDonald's advice has been cashing in.

Top 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am expert picks

Shockingly, McDonald wants nothing to do with Spieth this week, fading the 2022 runner-up despite his course history. Speith has finished lower than 22nd once in 10 Pro-Am appearances, making the top 10 in three straight years. But he has yet to crack the top 10 this season, and his short game hasn't indicated that he will have success this time around. The 29-year-old's most recent round was a 75 that took him from the lead to missing the cut at the Sony Open in a span of 24 hours. Spieth ranks 147th in scoring average and is 211th in proximity on approach shots.

Meanwhile, McDonald knows Hovland comes off his fifth straight finish of 21st or better. That includes his second straight victory in the unofficial Hero World Challenge in December. The Norwegian is 52-under par over his four official outings and ranks 20th on tour in scoring average. The 25-year-old also has fared pretty well in limited exposure to Pebble Beach. He tied for 12th at the 2019 U.S. Open and was T-38 in 2020 his only time playing the Pro-Am. He entered the final round in the top 15 but shot 77. He is a much more experienced player now. You can see who he is backing this week at SportsLine.

2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds, field, top contenders

