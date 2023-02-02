Matt Fitzpatrick looks for his first PGA Tour victory since his 2022 U.S. Open win when he tees off in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2023 on Thursday. Fitzpatrick is one of the headliners in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field along with Jordan Spieth and Viktor Hovland. Spieth is the 9-1 favorite in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds, followed by Fitzpatrick (10-1), Hovland (10-1), Maverick Mcnealy (16-1), and defending tournament champion Tom Hoge (17-1). Other top contenders in the Pebble Beach field include Seamus Power (19-1), Justin Rose (24-1), and Andrew Putnam (31-1).
Top 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am prop picks
One of McClure's favorite prop bet picks this week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2023 is Viktor Hovland notching a top-20 finish at +110 odds (risk $100 to win $110). Hovland, a three-time PGA Tour winner, burst onto the professional golf scene and is now considered to be one of the most talented overall players in the world. The No. 11 ranked player in the world has a proven track record that shows he is a threat to win any tournament he enters.
In his last five starts dating back to October, Hovland has yet to finish worse than 21st place. In that span, Hovland has three top-10's and a win at the Hero World Challenge. The former Oklahoma State standout ranks 39th on the PGA Tour in strokes gained around the green (0.330), 45th in strokes gained off the tee (0.363), and 53rd in strokes gained tee to green (0.675). If he gets his putter working this week, Hovland will be in contention when Sunday comes around and McClure sees huge value in taking him to finish in the top-20 this week. You can see the rest of McClure's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am prop bet picks at SportsLine.
2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds, field, top contenders
Jordan Spieth +900
Matt Fitzpatrick +1000
Viktor Hovland +1000
Maverick Mcnealy +1600
Tom Hoge +1700
Seamus Power +1900
Justin Rose +2400
Andrew Putnam +3100
Joel Dahmen +3300
Keith Mitchell +3300
Denny McCarthy +3400
Matt Kuchar +3700
Taylor Pendrith +4800
Thomas Detry +4800
Alex Smalley +5000
David Lipsky +5500
Lanto Griffin +5500
Ben Griffin +5500
Scott Stallings +5500
Davis Riley +6500
Kevin Kisner +6500
Brendon Todd +7000
Will Gordon +7000
Kurt Kitayama +7000
Trey Mullinax +7000
Nick Taylor +7000
Taylor Moore +7000
Webb Simpson +7500
Erik Van Rooyen +7500
S.H. Kim +7500
Troy Merritt +8500
Russell Knox +8500
Dean Burmester +8500
Robby Shelton +9000
Greyson Sigg +9000
Beau Hossler +9000
Ryan Palmer +10000
Byeong Hun An +10000
Matthew NeSmith +10000
Nick Hardy +10000
Justin Suh +12000
Kevin Streelman +12000
Garrick Higgo +12000
Scott Piercy +13000
Joseph Bramlett +13000
Ben Taylor +14000
Nate Lashley +14000
Doug Ghim +16000
Danny Willett +18000
Callum Tarren +18000
Brandon Wu +18000
Harry Higgs +18000
Charley Hoffman +18000
Kevin Yu +18000
Austin Smotherman +19000
Lucas Glover +19000
Erik Barnes +19000
Jimmy Walker +21000
Matthias Schmid +21000
Zac Blair +21000
Peter Malnati +21000
Aaron Baddeley +21000
Luke Donald +21000
Mark Hubbard +21000
Satoshi Kodaira +21000
Vaughn Taylor +21000