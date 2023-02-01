The 2023 Augusta National Women's Amateur will feature the strongest field in the tournament's short four-year history. The list of 70 golfers who have accepted invitations (so far) includes all of the top 45 ranked women in the world, including 2022 champion Anna Davis and the No. 1 player in the world, Rose Zhang.

Here's a look at the full field, which includes other big names like Amari Avery, Megha Ganne, Rachel Heck, Tsubasa Kajitani and Ingrid Lindblad. Part of the fun of this event has been watching the evolution of players like Avery and Lindblad, the latter of whom nearly won a year ago.

One reason for the improved field is because the Chevron Championship -- annually the first women's major -- has shifted its dates away from the ANWA to late April. Now top-ranked women's amateur players no longer have to choose between playing in the event at Augusta and contesting a major championship.

This is a great shift for everyone involved. It provides a stronger field for both the ANWA and the Chevron while no longer forcing amateurs to make a decision between the tournaments. Now players like Davis and Zhang will potentially be able to play in both events, participating in one of the best amateur experiences in the world while potentially contending for a major crown.

This year's Augusta National Women's Amateur will look similar to past years. Following 36 holes of stroke play at Champions Retreat Golf Club, a cut will trim the field to 30 golfers. Those 30 will finish out the event on Saturday at Augusta National Golf Club.

The event will take place from March 29 to April 1 with players getting an off day on Friday, March 31 as they prepare for the final round of the tournament. Furthermore, two-hour windows into the first two rounds will air on Golf Channel with three hours of the third round being broadcast by NBC.