FedEx Cup Fall approaches its end with the 2023 Bermuda Championship serving as the penultimate event of the PGA Tour's new series. For the third straight tournament, the PGA Tour will head to an international country with Port Royal Golf Course playing host once again.

Many of those inside The Next 10 (Nos. 51-60 in the FedEx Cup) have chosen to forgo this tournament, leaving the door open for someone to make a major move. Nick Hardy, Ben Griffin and Alex Smalley are on the inside track to qualify for the first two signature events of 2024 and will hope to solidify their positioning with a solid output across the next 72 holes.

While the likes of Beau Hossler, Matt Kuchar and J.J. Spaun are not in the field, Thomas Detry (No. 62), Davis Riley (No. 65) and Brandon Wu (No. 68) are. A quality result could push their name inside the required cut-off point and kick out one of their peers with only one tournament to go.

Eyes are drawn to the revolving door of The Next 10, but PGA Tour cards are still up for grabs when looking at the top 125. Those who are inside this mark by the end of the season will retain full-time playing privileges and earn starts in fields at events such as the Players Championship.

Former PGA Tour winner Patton Kizzire resides at No. 126 and with work to do over his next eight rounds. Scott Piercy, Jimmy Walker, Ryan Palmer, Trey Mullinax and Adam Long are among those with conditional status with eyes on more.

2023 Bermuda Championship

Dates: Nov. 9-12 | Location: Port Royal Golf Course — Southampton, Bermuda

Par: 71 | Yardage: 6,828 | Purse: $6,500,000

2023 Bermuda Championship field, odds

Adam Scott (14-1): The Australian was a surprise add to this field and will be arriving from a TGL event in Boston in what could be an early peek at how that league affects travel plans for players. Scott looked to have found something in his game late in the summer with a pair of T7 finishes at the Wyndham Championship and BMW PGA Championship, but a two-week stint in Japan put any momentum to bed. Over the last three months he ranks second in this field in strokes gained tee to green with the putter lagging behind.

Brendon Todd (20-1): A winner at this event in 2019, Todd used the Bermuda Championship to rejuvenate his career. He comes to Port Royal Golf Course this time around playing with house money after finishing inside the top 50 in the FedEx Cup in 2023. The veteran has played just once this fall and produced a top-10 result at the Fortinet Championship. Todd has connected on seven straight made cuts and ranks second in total strokes gained over that same timeframe.

Taylor Pendrith (22-1)

Lucas Herbert (22-1)

Akshay Bhatia (22-1)

Ben Griffin (25-1): The Bermuda Championship marks the one-year anniversary of Griffin returning to contention on the PGA Tour. Walking away from golf in lieu of a cubicle, the former loan officer quickly realized the 9-to-5 was not meant for him. Griffin is in an enviable position at No. 56 in the FedEx Cup but has slipped over the last few weeks. Reaching a high point following his playoff loss at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Griffin has a chance to return to much more solid footing if able to replicate last year's podium finish.

2023 Bermuda Championship expert picks



Taylor Pendrith Winner (22-1): The big-hitting Canadian is riding a wave of momentum into Bermuda. Finishing on the podium at the Shriners Children's Open, Pendrith backed it up last week with a T15 at the World Wide Technology Championship. Good for his fourth top 15 in his last eight starts, Pendrith has married his length off the tee and sturdy iron play with some consistent gains on the greens. He finished T5 in this tournament in his lone appearance in 2021 and has the look of a player with something to prove.

Vince Whaley Contender (50-1): It's a big week for Whaley, who bounced between the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour in 2023. He sits at No. 184 in the FedEx Cup and requires a high finish if he is to make a push towards full-time status. Whaley has quietly put together a nice fall with three top 30s highlighted by his T13 at the Shriners Children's Open. The reason for this mini resurgence is new-found form with his approach play. Always a great putter, Whaley will need this skillset in his corner like it was in 2021 when he finished T7 here.

Kelly Kraft Sleeper (120-1): The former U.S. Amateur champion was not a fan of El Cardonal, and it resulted in a forgettable finish in Mexico. Kraft will hope to bounce back this week and look more like the player from the three tournaments prior. Connecting on three straight top 25s, Kraft surged with his iron play ranking first in the field on approach at the Shriners Children's Open and third at the Sanderson Farms.

