The 2023 Open Championship will begin on Thursday at Royal Liverpool Golf Club, where Rory McIlroy will try to make history coming off an impressive win in the Scottish Open. McIlroy won the 2014 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool and could become the first player since Tiger Woods at St. Andrews to win twice in a row at a course in the Open Championship rotation. However, one of his more serious 2023 Open Championship contenders could be Rickie Fowler, who finished second at Royal Liverpool in 2014 and has revived his career after years of struggles. McIlroy is the 21-4 favorite in the 2023 Open Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook after his win last week, while Fowler is tied for third on the odds board at 12-1. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is 15-2, while No. 3 Jon Rahm is listed at 12-1 alongside Fowler in the 2023 Open Championship field.
Top 2023 Open Championship predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the Open Championship 2023: Jordan Spieth, a three-time major champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles at Royal Liverpool and doesn't even crack the top 10. Spieth is a proven winner on the PGA Tour, having racked up 13 career victories, which includes winning the Open Championship in 2017 at Royal Birkdale.
However, the 29-year-old has struggled mightily in recent weeks. Spieth has missed the cut three times since the start of May, which includes missing the weekend at the U.S. Open. His struggles can be directly attributed to his inability to find the fairway off the tee. Spieth ranks 88th in total driving (193) and 137th in driving accuracy (55.85%). He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Open Championship 2023 field. See which golfers to fade here.
Another surprise: Collin Morikawa, a 28-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 26-year-old is already a five-time PGA Tour winner with two major championships under his belt, including a win in the 2021 Open Championship at Royal St George's, where he shot four rounds of 68 or better to beat Jordan Spieth by two strokes.
After peaking at No. 2 in the Official World Golf Ranking, Morikawa has slid to No. 19, but he's coming off a second-place finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in his last start. He's also made a habit of putting himself in contention in majors, making the cut in 13 of the 15 majors he's participated in and recording seven top-10 finishes. He's an elite ball-striker with a penchant for doing his best work on big stages, a major reason why the model likes his chances at Royal Liverpool. See who else to pick here.
How to make 2023 Open Championship picks
2023 Open Championship odds, field
Rory McIlroy +525
Scottie Scheffler +750
Jon Rahm +1200
Rickie Fowler +1200
Tommy Fleetwood +1500
Viktor Hovland +1500
Cameron Smith +1500
Brooks Koepka +1800
Xander Schauffele +2500
Tyrrell Hatton +2500
Collin Morikawa +2800
Shane Lowry +3000
Dustin Johnson +3000
Jordan Spieth +3000
Patrick Cantlay +3000
Matt Fitzpatrick +3500
Tom Kim +4000
Justin Rose +4500
Cameron Young +4500
Tony Finau +5000
Adam Scott +5000
Bryson DeChambeau +5000
Max Homa +5000
Wyndham Clark +5000
Justin Thomas +5500
Min Woo Lee +5500
Hideki Matsuyama +6500
Jason Day +6500
Robert ManIntyre +6600
Taylor Gooch +7000
Sam Burns +7000
Sungjae Im +8000
Patrick Reed +8500
Denny McCarthy +8500
Keegan Bradley +8500
Corey Conners +8500
Ryan Fox +9000
Louis Oosthuizen +9000
Padraig Harrington +10000
Sepp Straka +10000
Branden Grace +10000
Russell Henley +10000
Sahith Theegala +125000
Joaquin Niemann +12500
Phil Mickelson +12500
Victor Perez +15000
Paul Casey +15000
Antoine Rozner +1500
Harris English +1500
Si-woo Kim +1500
Rasmus Højgaard +15000
Thomas Detry +15000
Yannik Paul +15000
Taylor Moore +15000
Brian Harman +17500
Adrian Meronk +17500
Adam Schenk +17500
Lucas Herbert +17500
Nicolai Hojgaard +17500
Jordan Smith +20000
Christian Bezuidenhout +20000
Richie Ramsay +20000
Sergio Garcia +20000
Marc Leishman +20000
Davis Riley +20000
Thobjorn Olesen +20000
Thomas Pieters +20000
Kurt Kitayama +20000
Gary Woodland +20000
Brendon Todd +20000
Byeong Hun An +20000
Alex Noren +20000
Aaron Wise +20000
Abraham Ancer +22500
Keith Mitchell +22500
Adrian Otaegui +25000
Lee Westwood +25000
Ewen Ferguson +25000
Danny Willett +25000
Seamus Power +25000
Tom Hoge +25000
KH Lee +25000
Richard Bland +25000
Harold Varner +25000
Rikuya Hoshino +30000
JJ Spaun +30000
Guido Migliozzi +30000
Connor Syme +30000
Takumi Kanaya +30000
Billy Horschel +30000
J.T. Poston +30000
Francesco Molinari +30000
Jazz Janewattanond +30000
Charl Schwartzel +30000
Hurly Long +30000
Christen Lawrence +30000
Cameron Tringale +30000
Pablo Larrazabal +30000
Emiliano Grillo +30000
Callum Shrinkwin +30000
Mackenzie Hughes +30000
Matthew Southgate +30000
Matt Wallace +35000
Henrik Stenson +35000
David Lingmerth +35000
Ari Arnaus +35000
Luke List +35000
Matthew Jordan +35000
Dan Bradbury +35000
Laurie Canter +35000
Andrew Putnam +40000
Sami Valimaki +40000
Zach Johnson +40000
Lee Hodges +40000
Shubhankar Sharma +50000
Scott Stallings +50000
Paul Lawrie +50000
Michael Kim +50000
Stewart Cink +50000
Ben Griffin +50000
Trey Mullinax +50000
Nacho Elvira +50000
Todd Hamilton +50000
David Micheluzzi +50000
Kalle Samooja +50000
Alejandro Canizares +50000
Ernie Els +50000
Kazuki Higa +50000
Ockie Strydom +50000
Marc Warren +75000
Ben Curtis +75000
Oliver Farr +75000
Alex Fitzpatrick +75000
Bio Kim +75000
Darren Clarke +100000
Justin Leonard +100000
John Daly +150000
David Duval +150000