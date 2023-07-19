The 2023 Open Championship will begin on Thursday at Royal Liverpool Golf Club, where Rory McIlroy will try to make history coming off an impressive win in the Scottish Open. McIlroy won the 2014 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool and could become the first player since Tiger Woods at St. Andrews to win twice in a row at a course in the Open Championship rotation. However, one of his more serious 2023 Open Championship contenders could be Rickie Fowler, who finished second at Royal Liverpool in 2014 and has revived his career after years of struggles. McIlroy is the 21-4 favorite in the 2023 Open Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook after his win last week, while Fowler is tied for third on the odds board at 12-1. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is 15-2, while No. 3 Jon Rahm is listed at 12-1 alongside Fowler in the 2023 Open Championship field.

Top 2023 Open Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Open Championship 2023: Jordan Spieth, a three-time major champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles at Royal Liverpool and doesn't even crack the top 10. Spieth is a proven winner on the PGA Tour, having racked up 13 career victories, which includes winning the Open Championship in 2017 at Royal Birkdale.

However, the 29-year-old has struggled mightily in recent weeks. Spieth has missed the cut three times since the start of May, which includes missing the weekend at the U.S. Open. His struggles can be directly attributed to his inability to find the fairway off the tee. Spieth ranks 88th in total driving (193) and 137th in driving accuracy (55.85%). He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Open Championship 2023 field. See which golfers to fade here.

Another surprise: Collin Morikawa, a 28-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 26-year-old is already a five-time PGA Tour winner with two major championships under his belt, including a win in the 2021 Open Championship at Royal St George's, where he shot four rounds of 68 or better to beat Jordan Spieth by two strokes.

After peaking at No. 2 in the Official World Golf Ranking, Morikawa has slid to No. 19, but he's coming off a second-place finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in his last start. He's also made a habit of putting himself in contention in majors, making the cut in 13 of the 15 majors he's participated in and recording seven top-10 finishes. He's an elite ball-striker with a penchant for doing his best work on big stages, a major reason why the model likes his chances at Royal Liverpool. See who else to pick here.

2023 Open Championship odds, field

Rory McIlroy +525

Scottie Scheffler +750

Jon Rahm +1200

Rickie Fowler +1200

Tommy Fleetwood +1500

Viktor Hovland +1500

Cameron Smith +1500

Brooks Koepka +1800

Xander Schauffele +2500

Tyrrell Hatton +2500

Collin Morikawa +2800

Shane Lowry +3000

Dustin Johnson +3000

Jordan Spieth +3000

Patrick Cantlay +3000

Matt Fitzpatrick +3500

Tom Kim +4000

Justin Rose +4500

Cameron Young +4500

Tony Finau +5000

Adam Scott +5000

Bryson DeChambeau +5000

Max Homa +5000

Wyndham Clark +5000

Justin Thomas +5500

Min Woo Lee +5500

Hideki Matsuyama +6500

Jason Day +6500

Robert ManIntyre +6600

Taylor Gooch +7000

Sam Burns +7000

Sungjae Im +8000

Patrick Reed +8500

Denny McCarthy +8500

Keegan Bradley +8500

Corey Conners +8500

Ryan Fox +9000

Louis Oosthuizen +9000

Padraig Harrington +10000

Sepp Straka +10000

Branden Grace +10000

Russell Henley +10000

Sahith Theegala +125000

Joaquin Niemann +12500

Phil Mickelson +12500

Victor Perez +15000

Paul Casey +15000

Antoine Rozner +1500

Harris English +1500

Si-woo Kim +1500

Rasmus Højgaard +15000

Thomas Detry +15000

Yannik Paul +15000

Taylor Moore +15000

Brian Harman +17500

Adrian Meronk +17500

Adam Schenk +17500

Lucas Herbert +17500

Nicolai Hojgaard +17500

Jordan Smith +20000

Christian Bezuidenhout +20000

Richie Ramsay +20000

Sergio Garcia +20000

Marc Leishman +20000

Davis Riley +20000

Thobjorn Olesen +20000

Thomas Pieters +20000

Kurt Kitayama +20000

Gary Woodland +20000

Brendon Todd +20000

Byeong Hun An +20000

Alex Noren +20000

Aaron Wise +20000

Abraham Ancer +22500

Keith Mitchell +22500

Adrian Otaegui +25000

Lee Westwood +25000

Ewen Ferguson +25000

Danny Willett +25000

Seamus Power +25000

Tom Hoge +25000

KH Lee +25000

Richard Bland +25000

Harold Varner +25000

Rikuya Hoshino +30000

JJ Spaun +30000

Guido Migliozzi +30000

Connor Syme +30000

Takumi Kanaya +30000

Billy Horschel +30000

J.T. Poston +30000

Francesco Molinari +30000

Jazz Janewattanond +30000

Charl Schwartzel +30000

Hurly Long +30000

Christen Lawrence +30000

Cameron Tringale +30000

Pablo Larrazabal +30000

Emiliano Grillo +30000

Callum Shrinkwin +30000

Mackenzie Hughes +30000

Matthew Southgate +30000

Matt Wallace +35000

Henrik Stenson +35000

David Lingmerth +35000

Ari Arnaus +35000

Luke List +35000

Matthew Jordan +35000

Dan Bradbury +35000

Laurie Canter +35000

Andrew Putnam +40000

Sami Valimaki +40000

Zach Johnson +40000

Lee Hodges +40000

Shubhankar Sharma +50000

Scott Stallings +50000

Paul Lawrie +50000

Michael Kim +50000

Stewart Cink +50000

Ben Griffin +50000

Trey Mullinax +50000

Nacho Elvira +50000

Todd Hamilton +50000

David Micheluzzi +50000

Kalle Samooja +50000

Alejandro Canizares +50000

Ernie Els +50000

Kazuki Higa +50000

Ockie Strydom +50000

Marc Warren +75000

Ben Curtis +75000

Oliver Farr +75000

Alex Fitzpatrick +75000

Bio Kim +75000

Darren Clarke +100000

Justin Leonard +100000

John Daly +150000

David Duval +150000