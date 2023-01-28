After an exciting finish in Palm Springs, California, the PGA Tour will remain in the state for the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open. Just a two-hour drive from the Coachella Valley, the cliffs of La Jolla will welcome the world's best in what will be a shortened week for competitors. The tournament got underway Wednesday and will continue through Saturday as the PGA Tour has once again moved up the Farmers Insurance Open to allow the NFL playoffs to take center stage on Sunday.

A revised schedule may be about the only thing that can trip up world No. 3 Jon Rahm right now. Arriving in San Diego fresh off two consecutive victories -- and four in his last six starts worldwide -- the Spaniard holds the area in high regard. Not only was Torrey Pines the site of his first career PGA Tour victory in 2017 and his first career major championship in 2021, but the surrounding areas were where Rahm proposed to his wife and celebrated their wedding (in the United States).

The hottest player in the world while returning to the comfort of Torrey Pines, Rahm aims to become the first player since Tiger Woods in 2008 to begin his year with three straight wins. Looking to stand in his way of accomplishing such a feat is San Diego native Xander Schauffele, his fellow Californians Collin Morikawa and Max Homa as well as Tony Finau, Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 3 - Friday

Round starts: 12:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 12:30 - 8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 3-5 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early streaming: 3-5 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 5-8 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 5-8 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Live streaming: 5-8 p.m. on Paramount+

Radio: 3-8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Saturday

Round starts: 12:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 12:30 - 8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 2:30 - 4:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early streaming: 2:30 - 4:30 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 4:30 - 8 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 4:30 - 8 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Live streaming: 4:30 - 8 p.m. on Paramount+

Radio: 3-8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio