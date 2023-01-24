The PGA Tour stays on the west coast this week and heads to Southern California for the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego. The tournament tees off on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The Farmers Insurance Open field is headlined by world No. 3 Jon Rahm, who is attempting to win his third consecutive start. Rahm is the 4-1 favorite in the latest Farmers Insurance Open odds. Other top contenders in the Farmers field include Xander Schauffele (12-1), Collin Morikawa (12-1), Tony Finau (12-1), Justin Thomas (13-1), Will Zalatoris (14-1), and Sungjae Im (20-1).The total tournament purse is $8.7 million, with $1.566 million going to the winner, making it imperative that you nail your one and done golf picks this week.

With wins in back-to-back starts, Rahm will likely be a very popular PGA one and done pick this week at Torrey Pines. Is the 2021 U.S. Open champion a must-play? Or would it make more sense to go with another high upside option like Max Homa (22-1), Hideki Matsuyama (31-1), or Sahith Theegala (42-1)?

The One and Done format is growing in popularity. It has several noticeable similarities to NFL Survivor pools, with the main difference being entries are not eliminated with a bad week. Players pick one golfer per week and earn points based on their selected golfer's prize money for that tournament. Golfers can only be used once per season, and the point format makes nailing majors and big money tournaments critical.

McClure is a DFS legend with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA picks dating back to the PGA Tour restart in June of 2020. McClure uses his proprietary simulation model to analyze the field and crush his golf picks. In fact, the model is up over $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend. McClure was dialed in on his One and Done picks throughout the 2022 PGA Tour season, calling Hideki Matsuyama's outright win at the Sony Open and hitting on several under the radar picks that finished in the top-5 or higher.

At the Sentry Tournament of Champions, McClure listed 75-1 long shot Luke List as his top One and Done pick. The result: List shot 20 under to finish in 11th place, taking home $292,500.

McClure has dialed in on the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament.

One of McClure's top one and done picks this week at the Farmers Insurance Open is 35-year-old Jason Day. The 12-time PGA Tour winner comes in at 27-1 to win the tournament, but McClure believes he has been undervalued and should be considered one of the top contenders to win this week at Torrey Pines. Day is a proven winner on the PGA Tour and is coming off a solid 18th place finish at The American Express.

Day continues to be one of the best irons players in the world, ranking 10th on the PGA Tour in strokes gained on approach (1.040), 15th in total strokes gained (1.474), and 22nd in strokes gained tee-to-green (1.216). Day is a two-time winner at Torrey Pines, and with the intriguing mix of talent in the Farmers Insurance Open field, it's very possible that Day will fly under the radar in one and done pools this week offering huge value. You can see who else to back this week at SportsLine.

McClure is also targeting another golfer for his 2023 Farmers Insurance Open one and done picks that is listed at 42-1 in the latest PGA golf odds. This player has been red-hot dating back to 2022, but consistently flies under the radar and has the ability to win any tournament he enters.

2023 Farmers Insurance Open