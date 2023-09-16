The 2023 Fortinet Championship marks the beginning of a new chapter on the PGA Tour. The Napa Valley tournament will be the first-ever event to be featured in the FedEx Cup Fall. Welcoming those players who fell outside the top 50 in the 2022-23 FedEx Cup standings, the FedEx Cup Fall sets the stage for competitors to jostle for playing status and eligibility for signature events across a seven-tournament stretch.

While this time of year is now a chance for those who disappointed last season to make amends, the FedEx Cup Fall will also feature some of the world's best as they aim to keep their game in tune. World No. 7 Max Homa is a perfect example. The two-time defending champion has eyes on becoming the first player since Steve Stricker in 2009-11 to successfully pull off a three-peat at a tournament.

The Californian's body may be in Napa, but his mind may wander to Rome as he readies for his first Ryder Cup. Homa's United States teammate, Justin Thomas, will tee it up in competition for the first time since the beginning of August and seeks a renewal of form after a 2023 season that saw him miss the postseason entirely. After a rusty Round 1, a more impressive driving performance on Friday helped JT vault to the top five of the leaderboard.

Sahith Theegala and Cam Davis make up the budding stars hoping to use the FedEx Cup Fall as a launchpad in their careers, with Eric Cole, Mackenzie Hughes and Beau Hossler rounding out the field at Silverado Resort.

All times Eastern | streaming start times approximated

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 10:30 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 6-9 p.m. on Golf Channel

Radio: 4-9 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 10:30 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 6-9 p.m. on Golf Channel

Radio: 4-9 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio