Max Homa is looking to make it three in a row when he tees off at the 2023 Fortinet Championship on Thursday, Sept. 14. The Southern California native has won this event the last two times and he is heavily favored to have success yet again. He will have plenty of competition in the 2023 Fortinet Championship field, however, including from 2023 Ryder Cup teammate Justin Thomas. Thomas missed the FedEx Cup Playoffs for the first time in his career, so he figures to be a fierce competitor at the Fortinet Championship 2023.
Homa is listed as the 13-2 favorite to repeat according to the latest 2023 Fortinet Championship odds, followed by Thomas (14-1), Sahith Theegala (18-1), and Brendon Todd (20-1) on the PGA odds board. Before locking in your 2023 Fortinet Championship picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up more than $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.
McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. And at the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scottie Scheffler winning in 2022.
In addition, the model included Nick Taylor in its best bets to win the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. That bet hit at +7000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,900. McClure's best bets also included Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson and Rickie Fowler (14-1) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 10 majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.
Now that the 2023 Fortinet Championship field is set, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
Top 2023 Fortinet Championship predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the Fortinet Championship 2023: Homa, the two-time defending champion and the odds-on favorite, fails to three-peat at Silverado. Homa is coming off a sensational 2022-23 season which saw him secure two wins and 12 top-10 finishes. He finished last season ranked among the best putters on tour, but accuracy has been an issue for Homa in recent years.
In fact, the 32-year-old finished last season ranked 83rd in driving accuracy (60.30%) and 85th in greens in regulation percentage (66.46%). He could also be dealing with fatigue after taking a quick trip to Rome last week for Ryder Cup preperation. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Fortinet Championship 2023 field.
Another surprise: Matt Kuchar, a 50-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. Kuchar has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.
Kuchar finished T-12 at the Fortinet Championship last year and should be well-rested for the event since he hasn't played since finishing T-61 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship back in August. The 45-year-old veteran also ranks at the top of the PGA Tour in sand save percentage, which should help him navigate the steep bunkers at Silverado. He's racked up nine career victories on the PGA Tour, and the model expects he'll be in the mix again this week. See who else to pick here.
How to make 2023 Fortinet Championship picks
The model is also targeting three other golfers with odds of 30-1 or longer to make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's picks here.
So, who will win the Fortinet Championship 2023, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2023 Fortinet Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2023 Fortinet Championship leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 10 golf majors, including this year's Masters and Open Championship.
2023 Fortinet Championship odds, field
See the full Fortinet Championship 2023 picks, best bets, and predictions here.
Max Homa +650
Justin Thomas +1400
Sahith Theegala +1800
Brendon Todd +2000
Cameron Davis +2200
Andrew Putnam +2200
Akshay Bhatia +2900
Beau Hossler +2900
Eric Cole +3000
Stephan Jaeger +3100
J.J. Spaun +3100
Webb Simpson +3400
Austin Eckroat +4000
Alex Noren +4200
Lucas Herbert +4200
Doug Ghim +4500
Justin Suh +4500
Mark Hubbard +4500
Matt Kuchar +5000
Taylor Montgomery +5000
Nick Hardy +5000
Chez Reavie +5000
Taylor Pendrith +5000
Kevin Streelman +5000
Peter Kuest +5000
Cameron Champ +6000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +6000
Ryan Palmer +6000
Davis Thompson +6000
K.H. Lee +6500
Kevin Yu +6500
Chesson Hadley +6500
Will Gordon +6500
Sam Ryder +6500
Garrick Higgo +6500
S.H. Kim +7500
Dylan Wu +8000
C.T. Pan +8000
Stewart Cink +8000
Luke List +8000
Sam Stevens +8000
Callum Tarren +8000
MJ Daffue +8000
MacKenzie Hughes +8000
Greyson Sigg +9500
Matthew NeSmith +10000
Nate Lashley +10000
Andrew Novak +10000
Patton Kizzire +10000
Charley Hoffman +11000
David Lipsky +11000
Ben Martin +11000
Tyler Duncan +11000
Martin Laird +12000
Carson Young +12000
Chad Ramey +12000
Vincent Whaley +12000
Justin Lower +12000
Erik Van Rooyen +12000
Troy Merritt +12000
Peter Malnati +14000
Joel Dahmen +14000
Aaron Baddeley +14000
Lanto Griffin +14000
Adam Long +14000
Zac Blair +14000
Ryan Moore +14000
Zach Johnson +14000
Harry Hall +14000