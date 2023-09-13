Max Homa is looking to make it three in a row when he tees off at the 2023 Fortinet Championship on Thursday, Sept. 14. The Southern California native has won this event the last two times and he is heavily favored to have success yet again. He will have plenty of competition in the 2023 Fortinet Championship field, however, including from 2023 Ryder Cup teammate Justin Thomas. Thomas missed the FedEx Cup Playoffs for the first time in his career, so he figures to be a fierce competitor at the Fortinet Championship 2023.

Homa is listed as the 13-2 favorite to repeat according to the latest 2023 Fortinet Championship odds, followed by Thomas (14-1), Sahith Theegala (18-1), and Brendon Todd (20-1) on the PGA odds board. Before locking in your 2023 Fortinet Championship picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up more than $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. And at the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scottie Scheffler winning in 2022.

In addition, the model included Nick Taylor in its best bets to win the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. That bet hit at +7000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,900. McClure's best bets also included Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson and Rickie Fowler (14-1) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 10 majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2023 Fortinet Championship field is set, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Top 2023 Fortinet Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Fortinet Championship 2023: Homa, the two-time defending champion and the odds-on favorite, fails to three-peat at Silverado. Homa is coming off a sensational 2022-23 season which saw him secure two wins and 12 top-10 finishes. He finished last season ranked among the best putters on tour, but accuracy has been an issue for Homa in recent years.

In fact, the 32-year-old finished last season ranked 83rd in driving accuracy (60.30%) and 85th in greens in regulation percentage (66.46%). He could also be dealing with fatigue after taking a quick trip to Rome last week for Ryder Cup preperation. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Fortinet Championship 2023 field.

Another surprise: Matt Kuchar, a 50-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. Kuchar has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Kuchar finished T-12 at the Fortinet Championship last year and should be well-rested for the event since he hasn't played since finishing T-61 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship back in August. The 45-year-old veteran also ranks at the top of the PGA Tour in sand save percentage, which should help him navigate the steep bunkers at Silverado. He's racked up nine career victories on the PGA Tour, and the model expects he'll be in the mix again this week. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2023 Fortinet Championship picks

The model is also targeting three other golfers with odds of 30-1 or longer to make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's picks here.

So, who will win the Fortinet Championship 2023, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2023 Fortinet Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2023 Fortinet Championship leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 10 golf majors, including this year's Masters and Open Championship.

2023 Fortinet Championship odds, field

Max Homa +650

Justin Thomas +1400

Sahith Theegala +1800

Brendon Todd +2000

Cameron Davis +2200

Andrew Putnam +2200

Akshay Bhatia +2900

Beau Hossler +2900

Eric Cole +3000

Stephan Jaeger +3100

J.J. Spaun +3100

Webb Simpson +3400

Austin Eckroat +4000

Alex Noren +4200

Lucas Herbert +4200

Doug Ghim +4500

Justin Suh +4500

Mark Hubbard +4500

Matt Kuchar +5000

Taylor Montgomery +5000

Nick Hardy +5000

Chez Reavie +5000

Taylor Pendrith +5000

Kevin Streelman +5000

Peter Kuest +5000

Cameron Champ +6000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +6000

Ryan Palmer +6000

Davis Thompson +6000

K.H. Lee +6500

Kevin Yu +6500

Chesson Hadley +6500

Will Gordon +6500

Sam Ryder +6500

Garrick Higgo +6500

S.H. Kim +7500

Dylan Wu +8000

C.T. Pan +8000

Stewart Cink +8000

Luke List +8000

Sam Stevens +8000

Callum Tarren +8000

MJ Daffue +8000

MacKenzie Hughes +8000

Greyson Sigg +9500

Matthew NeSmith +10000

Nate Lashley +10000

Andrew Novak +10000

Patton Kizzire +10000

Charley Hoffman +11000

David Lipsky +11000

Ben Martin +11000

Tyler Duncan +11000

Martin Laird +12000

Carson Young +12000

Chad Ramey +12000

Vincent Whaley +12000

Justin Lower +12000

Erik Van Rooyen +12000

Troy Merritt +12000

Peter Malnati +14000

Joel Dahmen +14000

Aaron Baddeley +14000

Lanto Griffin +14000

Adam Long +14000

Zac Blair +14000

Ryan Moore +14000

Zach Johnson +14000

Harry Hall +14000