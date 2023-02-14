Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth have been popular PGA DFS picks for years, but daily Fantasy golf players will have to decide if they can be trusted when they set their PGA DFS strategy for the 2023 Genesis Invitational, which gets underway from Riviera Country Club on Thursday, Feb. 16. Rahm, who's the highest priced player on both DraftKings and FanDuel, has recorded two wins and five top-10 finishes already this season. Spieth, whose PGA DFS price is $8,600 on DraftKings and $10,900 on FanDuel, secured his best finish of the season at the WM Phoenix Open last week, a T-6 showing at TPC Scottsdale.

Can those household names be relied on as PGA DFS picks this week? Or is it time to fade them in favor of players with a significantly lower price tag? Before you lock in your PGA DFS picks for the 2023 Genesis Invitational, you'll want to see the latest daily Fantasy golf picks, advice and player pool from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS pro with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. Last week at the WM Phoenix Open, McClure included Justin Thomas among his top PGA DFS picks on FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Thomas secured a fourth-place finish after shooting 13-under par. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable weekend.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

In addition, McClure's model is up over $8,300 on its best bets since June 2020, nailing tournament after tournament. This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2023 Genesis Invitational and revealed his optimal PGA DFS advice, strategy and player pool. Head to SportsLine now to see his top daily Fantasy golf picks for the Genesis Invitational 2023.

Top 2023 Genesis Invitational PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the Genesis Invitational 2023: Beau Hossler at $7,200 on DraftKings and $8,700 on FanDuel. Hossler is coming off an impressive T-14 showing at the WM Phoenix Open, his second consecutive top-15 finish.

Hossler has been able to secure those positive results thanks in large part to his sensational putting stroke. In fact, the 27-year-old currently ranks sixth in overall putting average (1.551), sixth in putts per round (27.92) and ninth in one-putt percentage (44.44%), which has helped him average 4.47 birdies per round. Hossler's ability to rack up birdies will make him an extremely valuable PGA DFS asset in such a loaded field.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Rory McIlroy at $10,500 on DraftKings and $11,900 on FanDuel. McIlroy is coming off a disappointing performance at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing T-32. However, McIlroy has recorded two wins and four top-10 finishes in his last six starts on the PGA Tour.

He's also had tremendous success at this event in recent years, finishing T-10 or better in three of his last four starts at the Genesis Invitational. McIlroy has racked up 23 career victories on the PGA Tour and he's certainly capable of finding himself near the top of the leaderboard this week at the Genesis Invitational. Lock him in your PGA DFS lineups and look for a big return at Riviera. See who else to back right here.

How to set 2023 Genesis Invitational DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed to play extremely well, giving you a huge return on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your PGA DFS contests or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top PGA DFS picks for the 2023 Genesis Invitational? And which undervalued golfer is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete PGA DFS player pool for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the expert who's made over $2 million in daily Fantasy sports, and find out.