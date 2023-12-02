A typically sleepy part of the golf calendar received a jolt of energy when Tiger Woods committed to the 2023 Hero World Challenge. A tournament which he hosts annually, the Hero World Challenge will not only be the event where he makes his return to action but also the site where some of the world's best will gather for one last time in the calendar year.

Woods headlines the field despite not seeing competition since the 2023 Masters. Forced to withdraw at Augusta National due to an ankle injury, the 15-time major champion is set to test his newly fused ankle, his gait and his game against players like world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and FedEx Cup champion Viktor Hovland.

The two young guns may have a slight rivalry budding. Hovland arrives as the hottest player in the world while Scheffler's name remains atop the rankings. Besting Scheffler at the BMW Championship and Tour Championship, Hovland arrives in the Bahamas riding a wave of momentum. The two-time defending champion will aim to add a third Hero World Challenge trophy to his mantle and fend off competitors like Scheffler, who has finished runner-up the past two years.

Two-time major champion Collin Morikawa arrives fresh off a victory in his last start as does fellow Californian Max Homa. Justin Thomas hopes to keep the good mojo of back-to-back top-five finishes alive at Albany, while Rickie Fowler makes his first appearance since 2019.

Will Zalatoris makes his long-awaited return after a back injury forced him on the sidelines for eight months. Jordan Spieth tees it up for the first time since the Ryder Cup with European counterparts Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose and Sepp Straka rounding out the field.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated.

Round 3 - Saturday



Round starts: 11:20 a.m.

Early TV coverage: 12 - 2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, fuboTV (Try for free)

Early live stream: 12 - 2:30 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 2:30 - 5 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (Try for free)

Live stream: 2:30 - 5 p.m. on Peacock

Round 4 - Sunday



Round starts: 10:45 a.m.

Early TV coverage: 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, fuboTV (Try for free)

Live stream: 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 1:30 - 4:30 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (Try for free)

Live stream: 1:30 - 4:30 p.m. on Peacock