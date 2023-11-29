The 2023 Hero World Challenge won't affect any players' status for the FedEx Cup, but any time Tiger Woods' name is tied to an event, there's going to be interest. Woods will play his first competitive event since the Masters when he tees off at the Hero World Challenge 2023. Woods isn't expected to be finishing toward the top of the 2023 Hero World Challenge leaderboard, but his presence has attracted some of the top golfers in the world.

Viktor Hovland is the 4-1 favorite to win the Hero World Challenge 2023, which will tee off from Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas on Thursday. Hovland has won this event each of the last two years. Scottie Scheffler (9-2), Collin Morikawa (8-1) and Max Homa (8-1) are also among the top contenders according to the 2023 Hero World Challenge odds. Woods is a massive 80-1 longshot to win.

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2023 Hero World Challenge: Morikawa, a two-time major champion and one of the top favorites, struggles this week and doesn't even crack the top five. He won the Zozo Championship in October with an impressive final round 63, but this will be his first time playing since that event. Morikawa was scheduled to play in "The Netflix Cup" two weeks ago before withdrawing due to a back injury.

The 26-year-old has dealt with back injuries throughout the season, as he also withdrew from the Memorial Tournament in June due to muscle spasms. He returned two weeks after that, but he finished outside the top 10 at the U.S. Open. Morikawa has never finished better than T-5 at the Hero World Challenge, giving bettors multiple reasons to avoid him at short odds this week.

Another surprise: Jordan Spieth, a 20-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 13-time PGA Tour champion had seven top-10 finishes in 22 events last season.

Spieth has had success at the Hero World Challenge over the years, securing two top-five finishes. The 30-year-old finished 15th last year and his experience and familiarity playing in the Bahamas should play to his advantage this week. After hitting a rough stretch over the middle of the summer, Spieth made the cut in each of his final four PGA Tour events last season and finished 27th at the Tour Championship. At 20-1 odds, the model sees value in backing Spieth to continue his strong play at the 2023 Hero World Challenge.

2023 Hero World Challenge odds, field

Viktor Hovland +400

Scottie Scheffler +450

Collin Morikawa +800

Max Homa +800

Matt Fitzpatrick +1600

Justin Thomas +1600

Cameron Young +1600

Sam Burns +2000

Jordan Spieth +2000

Rickie Fowler +2200

Tony Finau +2200

Wyndham Clark +2200

Brian Harman +3000

Will Zalatoris +3300

Keegan Bradley +3500

Jason Day +3500

Sepp Straka +3500

Justin Rose +3500

Lucas Glover +5500

Tiger Woods +8000