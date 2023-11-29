The 2023 Hero World Challenge features Tiger Woods teeing it up in a competitive setting for the first time since April. He won't be doing it alone, as the 47-year-old will have his good pal, Justin Thomas, alongside him in the first round of action in the Bahamas. The two will begin their tournaments at 11:52 a.m. E.T.

Ahead of the pairing of Woods and Thomas is another pair of good friends as world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will tee it up alongside U.S. Ryder Cup teammate Sam Burns at 11:41 a.m. Scheffler has finished runner-up in this tournament the past two seasons, and hopes to cap off a sensational 2023 with his third victory of the year.

The man who Scheffler lost to in 2021 and 2022 is arguably the hottest player in the world. Viktor Hovland will bring up the rear Thursday in the final pair alongside Max Homa at 12:25 p.m. Hovland arrives as the two-time defending champion and fresh off a runner-up performance of his own at the DP World Tour Championship. Meanwhile, Homa comes in as a winner at the Nedbank Challenge in his last tournament.

Will Zalatoris joins Woods in making his return to competition at the Hero World Challenge. The 27-year-old has been sidelined the past eight months due to a back injury, but has finally returned to full health. He will get his comeback underway at 12:14 p.m. in the penultimate pairing with Jason Day.

Let's take a look at all the tee times and groups for Round 1 of the 2023 Hero World Challenge at Albany.

2023 Hero World Challenge tee times, Round 1 groups

All times Eastern