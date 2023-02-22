Billy Horschel and Shane Lowry have been popular PGA DFS picks for years, but daily Fantasy golf players will have to decide if they can be trusted when they set their PGA DFS strategy for the 2023 Honda Classic, which gets underway from PGA National on Thursday, Feb. 23. Lowry, who's among the highest priced players on both DraftKings and FanDuel, is coming off a T-14 finish at last week's Genesis Invitational, his best showing of the season. Horschel, whose PGA DFS price is $9,700 on DraftKings and $10,800 on FanDuel, has recorded seven victories and 55 top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour.

Can those household names be relied on as PGA DFS picks this week? Or is it time to fade them in favor of players with a significantly lower price tag?

Top 2023 Honda Classic PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the Honda Classic 2023 is Ben Griffin at $7,900 on DraftKings and $9,200 on FanDuel. Griffin has made the cut in nine of his last 10 starts this season, securing four top 25 finishes in the process, which includes a T-3 showing at the Bermuda Championship.

Griffin has been able to secure those positive results thanks in large part to his sensational iron play. In fact, the 26-year-old ranks 31st in strokes gained: approach the green (.525) and 41st in greens in regulation percentage (70.46%), which has helped him rack up 184 total birdies this season, the fourth-most on the PGA Tour. He also ranks 16th in birdie average (4.49) and 30th in scoring average (69.12), which will make him an extremely valuable PGA DFS asset this week.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Will Gordon at $7,500 on DraftKings and $9,100 on FanDuel.

In order to score well at PGA National, players will need to be extremely accurate with their approach shots and few do it better than Gordon. In fact, the 26-year-old enters this week's event ranked 13th in greens in regulation percentage (72.36%). He also ranks 17th in strokes gained: off the tee (.610) and 23rd in birdie average (4.38). Those impressive stats make Gordon a complete steal at this price point, so confidently lock him in your PGA DFS lineups. See who else to back right here.

