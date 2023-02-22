It's a weaker PGA Tour field, but the goal is the same at the 2023 Honda Classic, and someone could end up with an unexpected victory at PGA National. Finding the best longshots will help you cash in with your 2023 Honda Classic fantasy lineups, with only three of the world's top 20 golfers set to tee off Thursday. Sungaje Im is the 17-2 favorite in the Honda Classic 2023 odds from Caesars Sportsbook, followed by Shane Lowry (14-1) and Aaron Wise (22-1). Sepp Straka went 10-under on the tough course in Palm Beach Gardens last year for his first PGA Tour victory. Will it be another first-time winner this year, and if so, who is most likely to hoist the trophy?

Straka rallied from five strokes down to beat Lowry last year, so would one of those players put you in good position to win with your 2023 Honda Classic fantasy lineups? Could another player on the verge of a first victory, like Denny McCarthy (28-1) or Thomas Detry (35-1), be a difference-maker? Before you lock in your 2023 Honda Classic fantasy golf picks or PGA Tour bets, you need to see the fantasy golf projections and lineup advice from SportsLine fantasy expert Jim Holliman.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and has been playing and following the game closely for more than three decades. The Florida-based writer knows what it takes to win on the PGA Tour and how the players' games fit the courses. The golf expert has been on a roll on his picks since last season. He nailed last week's Genesis Invitational, backing Jon Rahm after doubting him in previous weeks, and five of his top 12 picks finished in the top six. At the Phoenix Open, four of the expert's top eight finished in the top 10, a group that included winner Scottie Scheffler.

Last season, Holliman also was on target at the Tour Championship. He said Rory McIlroy was the only player capable of making up a six-stroke deficit to get past Scottie Scheffler before his huge rally for the victory. Holliman also was behind Will Zalatoris (28-1) at the St. Jude and was on the money at the Wyndham Championship, with Tom Kim (35-1) among his selections. Anyone who has followed Holliman's predictions is way up on their golf picks.

2023 Honda Classic fantasy golf picks

One player Holliman is strongly backing for this week's event is Im. The South Korean's all-around game is just too strong to expect anything less than success on this difficult course. Im missed the cut last year but followed his victory with a T-8 in 2021. He also comes in playing well, securing a T-4 at the Farmers and T-6 in Phoenix. A 74-73 weekend put him T-56 last week, but given the weak field and course difficulty, Holliman expects him to rebound. The 24-year-old is 18th on tour in scoring average and is in the top 60 in every strokes gained stat.

On the flip side, the expert is fading Lowry, even though he is a major champion and one of the clear favorites. The Irishman has three missed cuts and has two top-25 finishes in his past eight worldwide tournaments. He was T-14 last week, but he is 98th in total strokes gained this season and 149th in greens in regulation. The 35-year-old is a concerning 186th in SG putting and 108th in proximity to the hole, so unless he finds some magic, he could have a short week. The 2019 Open champion's runner-up finish last year was his first in the top 20 in five tries. You can see who else to back this week at SportsLine.

How to set your 2023 Honda Classic golf rankings

