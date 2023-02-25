After an extensive stint on the West Coast, the PGA Tour has made its its way to Florida for the 2023 Honda Classic, the first stop on the annual Florida Swing. Marking the start of the push toward The 2023 Masters, the Florida Swing will feature big-time tournaments such as the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship as players prepare for the year's first major championship.

Batting leadoff once again is the Honda Classic at PGA National. Known as one of the most treacherous venues players face each season, the Tom Fazio design features trouble around every corner. Last season, Sepp Straka was the man up to the challenge as the big Austrian finished at 10 under, just clear of Shane Lowry and Daniel Berger right as a downpour rolled onto the property in the waning moments of the tournament.

Lowry will attempt to seek revenge for his runner-up finish from a season ago and is among the notables in the field alongside Sungjae Im, Alex Noren, Billy Horschel and Matt Kuchar. DP World Tour member Min Woo Lee will make a rare PGA Tour start and is seeking his first win in the United States as are Denny McCarthy, Thomas Detry and Taylor Pendrith. Without the presence of many of the game's elites, the Honda Classic is prime opportunity for these players (and more) to experience a breakthrough victory.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 3 - Saturday



Round starts: 6:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 6:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on NBC

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday



Round starts: 6:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 6:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on NBC

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio