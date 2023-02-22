With the California swing in the books, the PGA Tour heads to Palm Beach Gardens, Florida this week for the 2023 Honda Classic. The non-designated event tees off on Thursday at PGA National Resort and Spa's Champion Course. South Korean Sungjae Im comes in as the top favorite at 17-2 in the latest Honda Classic odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Other top contenders in The Honda Classic field include Shane Lowry (14-1), Aaron Wise (22-1), Min Woo Lee (25-1) Chris Kirk (25-1) and Alex Noren (25-1). Defending Tournament champion Sepp Straka comes in at 35-1. The total tournament purse for this event is $8.4 million, with $1.512 million going to the winner, making it imperative that you nail your one and done golf picks this week.

As one of three major champions in the field, Lowry will likely be a very popular PGA one and done pick this week. Is the 2019 Open Championship winner a must-play? Or would it make more sense to go with another high upside option like Billy Horschel (30-1), Taylor Pendrith (35-1), or Webb Simpson (70-1)? Before locking in your 2023 Honda Classic one and done picks, you need to see what SportsLine DFS pro and PGA expert Mike McClure has to say.

The One and Done format is growing in popularity. It has several noticeable similarities to NFL Survivor pools, with the main difference being entries are not eliminated with a bad week. Players pick one golfer per week and earn points based on their selected golfer's prize money for that tournament. Golfers can only be used once per season, and the point format makes nailing majors and big money tournaments critical.

McClure is a DFS legend with nearly $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hoton his PGA picks dating back to the PGA Tour restart in June of 2020. McClure uses his proprietary simulation model to analyze the field and crush his golf picks.

McClure has nailed plenty of One and Done picks, including Luke List at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. At the Farmers Insurance Open, McClure's top One and Done pick, Max Homa, outlasted the entire field to take home his sixth career PGA Tour victory and $1.566 million. At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, McClure backed 48-1 long shot Taylor Pendrith in One and Done pools, and he came through for $271,100. At the WM Phoenix Open, McClure nailed Scheffler winning the tournament, taking home $3.6 million. In last week's Genesis Invitational, he was all over Max Homa, who finished in second place and took home $2.18 million.

Now, McClure has dialed in on the 2023 Honda Classic golf tournament, and just locked in his one and done picks and PGA predictions. You can only see McClure's Honda Classic one and done picks at SportsLine.

Top 2023 Honda Classic One and Done picks

One of McClure's top one and done picks this week for the Honda Classic is 24-year-old Sungjae Im. The two-time PGA Tour winner comes in at 17-2 to win the tournament, but McClure believes he will be undervalued after a disappointing performance last week and the Genesis Invitational and should be considered one of the top contenders to win the Honda Classic this week. Im, the No. 18 ranked player in the world, has quickly established himself as one of the top all around golfers in the world.

Prior to his 56th place finish at the Genesis, Im had been on a tear. In his previous two starts, the South Korean phenom finished in sixth place at the WM Phoenix Open and fourth place at the Farmers Insurance Open. Im ranks 14th on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained (1.378) and 18th in strokes gained tee-to-green (1.093). With the intriguing mix of talent in the Honda Classic field, it's very possible that Im will fly under the radar in one and done pools this week offering huge value. You can see who else to back this week at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 Honda Classic One and Done picks

McClure is also targeting another golfer for his 2023 Honda Classic one and done picks that is listed at 35-1 in the latest PGA golf odds. This player has been red-hot dating back to 2022, but consistently flies under the radar and has the ability to win any tournament he enters. You can find out who it is, and check out all of McClure's Honda Classic 2023 One and Done picks, at SportsLine.

Who wins the 2023 Honda Classic? And which golfers should you target for your PGA one and done picks this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike McClure's Honda Classic 2023 one and done picks, all from the DFS pro with over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.