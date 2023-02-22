After consecutive designated PGA Tour events in California, the start of the Florida swing will be a less star-studded affair at this week's 2023 Honda Classic. Only eight of the world's top 50 golfers are in the Honda Classic 2023 field, including three of the top 20. No. 18 Sungjae Im, who won the 2020 Honda Classic for one of his two tour victories, headlines the field. Defending champion Sepp Straka also will be on hand after shooting 66 in the final round to get to 10-under and win by one stroke. The man he beat, Shane Lowry, is the third-highest ranked player in the field behind Im and No. 19 Billy Horschel. The course is one of the most difficult on tour, but the event's position on the schedule means many of the world's best won't take the test.

Six of the past 10 winners have been 80-1 or higher in the 2023 Honda Classic odds, so there is a chance for bettors to cash in big. Caesars Sportsbook lists Im as the 17-2 favorite, with Lowry the 14-1 second choice. Six others are shorter than 30-1 in the Honda Classic 2023 field. Aaron Wise (22-1) leads that group, followed by Min Woo Lee (25-1) Chris Kirk (25-1), Alex Noren (25-1), Denny McCarthy (28-1) and Matt Kuchar (28-1). Before making any 2023 Honda Classic picks, be sure you check out the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from SportsLine golf insider Patrick McDonald.

After spending time at FanSided and NBC Sports EDGE, McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in the spring of 2022. Now covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis on the PGA Tour. McDonald takes a measured approach to his outright selections and is having a profitable 2022-23 season. He is up almost 25 units this season, meaning a profit of nearly $2,500 for $100 bettors.

McDonald nailed the Farmers Insurance Open, backing Max Homa (25-1) as his top choice. The expert also just missed a massive 130-1 score at the Sony Open when Hayden Buckley finished as runner-up. He hit another 25-1 shot at the Houston Open, taking Tony Finau to win. The expert finished the 2021-22 season up 42 units on his outrights, including a monster 250-1 payout on Hudson Swafford at The American Express. Anyone who follows McDonald's advice has been cashing in.

Now, McDonald has studied the 2023 Honda Classic field and has locked in his best bets, top sleepers and favorites to avoid. You can head to SportsLine now to see all of McDonald's PGA picks and analysis.

Top 2023 Honda Classic expert picks

Surprisingly, McDonald is steering clear of Wise, even though he is among the top players in the field, according to oddsmakers. The 26-year-old won the 2018 Byron Nelson Classic on his way to that year's Rookie of the Year honors. But he hasn't been in contention too often since then. McDonald says Wise's "lack of winning upside and recent downturn in quality" make him pretty easy to fade. Wise has one top-10 finish in his past 14 tour events, with the most recent coming at the CJ Cup in October. He has missed consecutive cuts and is 167th in stroke gained approach.

On the other hand, McDonald knows Im is due for a breakthrough and is "the clear belle of the ball" this week. The South Korean has been around a while, having turned pro in 2015, but is just 24 years old and has two victories. One of them came at PGA National in 2020, and he has finished in the top six twice in his past three outings. Im is in the top 60 in every strokes gained category (14th in SG total), and is 18th in scoring average this season. He breaks par slightly more than 25% of the time (22nd), so he should be able to score well again on this course. You can see who he is backing this week at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 Honda Classic golf picks

McDonald has locked in his best bets for the 2023 Honda Classic, and he has tabbed five longshots coming in well over 60-1. One of these golfers is "simply elite off the tee" and almost always puts it in the fairway and hits the green in regulation. You can only see who it, and get the rest of the picks, at SportsLine.

So which 2023 Honda Classic players should you target or avoid? And which golfer in the Honda Classic 2023 field could bring a massive payday well over 60-1? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Patrick McDonald's top prop picks for Honda Classic 2023, all from the expert who is up almost $2,500 on his PGA Tour picks this season.

2023 Honda Classic odds, field, top contenders

See McDonald's picks, best bets and predictions here.

Sungjae Im +850

Shane Lowry +1400

Aaron Wise +2200

Min Woo Lee +2500

Chris Kirk +2500

Alex Noren +2500

Matt Kuchar +2800

Denny McCarthy +2800

Billy Horschel +3000

Thomas Detry +3500

Taylor Pendrith +3500

Sepp Straka +3500

J.T. Poston +3500

Adam Svensson +3500

Harris English +4000

Cam Davis +4000

Adrian Meronk +4000

Jhonattan Vegas +4500

Lee Hodges +5000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5000

Will Gordon +5500

Robby Shelton +5500

Patrick Rodgers +5500

Nick Hardy +5500

Garrick Higgo +5500

Ben Griffin +5500

Ryan Palmer +6000

Justin Suh +6000

Danny Willett +6000

Byeong Hun An +6000

Stephan Jaeger +6500

Padraig Harrington +6500

Joseph Bramlett +6500

Hayden Buckley +6500

Aaron Rai +6500

Webb Simpson +7000

Lanto Griffin +7000

Davis Riley +7500

S.H. Kim +8000

Erik Van Rooyen +8000

Russell Knox +9000

Harry Hall +9000

Charley Hoffman +9000

Brandon Wu +9000

Ben Taylor +9000

Callum Tarren +10000

Matthias Schwab +11000

Matt Wallace +11000

Mark Hubbard +11000

Greyson Sigg +11000

Aaron Baddeley +11000

Zach Johnson +13000

Pierceson Coody +13000

MJ Daffue +13000

Michael Kim +13000

Kramer Hickok +13000

Dylan Frittelli +13000

Chesson Hadley +13000

Carl Yuan +13000

Ben Martin +13000

Adam Schenk +13000

Adam Long +13000

Sam Stevens +15000

Peter Malnati +15000

Matti Schmid +15000

Luke Donald +15000

Harry Higgs +15000

Eric Cole +15000

Danny Lee +15000

Austin Eckroat +15000

Akshay Bhatia +15000

Zecheng Dou +18000

Erik Barnes +18000

Dylan Wu +18000

David Lingmerth +18000

Satoshi Kodaira +20000

Ryan Moore +20000

Ryan Armour +20000

Kevin Tway +20000

Vincent Norrman +25000