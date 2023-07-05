Russell Henley will try to win for the fifth time in his career when he tees off at the 2023 John Deere Classic, which begins on Thursday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. The 34-year-old from Georgia last won in November when he captured the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship. He enters the John Deere Classic 2023 having recorded four straight top-20 finishes.
According to the latest 2023 John Deere Classic odds, Henley and Denny McCarthy are listed as the 14-1 co-favorites. Other notable 2023 John Deere Classic contenders include Cameron Young (16-1), Adam Hadwin (22-1) and Ludvig Aberg (22-1). Before locking in any 2023 John Deere Classic picks, make sure you see the PGA predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.
Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in betting head-to-head matchups. The expert has been on fire on head-to-head matchups since the Charles Schwab Challenge, going 15-4 and returning 9.05 units over that span. That's a $900 profit for $100 bettors in the past six weeks.
Nejad also nailed 75-1 longshot Wyndham Clark as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners. Nejad also had a winning head-to-head record in eight of 10 weeks. He was up more than 70 units over that three-month span.
Top 2023 John Deere Classic expert picks
After doing a deep dive on the John Deere Classic field, Nejad is taking a stand against Ludvig Aberg. A 23-year-old rookie, Aberg is listed at +2200 in the John Deere Classic odds. He is coming off a 40th place finish last week in Detroit, but the result could've been much better after he opened the tournament with a seven-under 65. "I like Aberg quite a bit, but last week's +5500 was much more palatable than this week's number, and I'm happy to lay off him this week for players at longer odds," Nejad told SportsLine.
However, Nejad likes Eric Cole, a +3000 longshot. After a string of missed cuts early in the 2022-23 PGA Tour campaign, Cole has found some rhythm recently. He made it to a playoff at the Honda Classic in February, finished T5 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April and then was T6 at the RBC Canadian Open last month. He's missed just one cut in his last seven events, so he's a great bet to be around for the weekend against a weaker field, and Nejad thinks he'll be well-suited if the scores go low. "He should be just fine in a birdie fest as he rates out well in scoring stats but more importantly has been very solid across-the-board this season," Nejad told SportsLine. See who to pick at SportsLine.
2023 John Deere Classic odds, field, contenders
Denny McCarthy +1400
Russell Henley +1400
Cameron Young +1600
Adam Hadwin +2200
Ludvig Aberg +2200
Taylor Moore +2800
Adam Schenk +2800
Keith Mitchell +2800
Eric Cole +3000
Emiliano Grillo +3000
Chris Kirk +3000
Alex Smalley +3500
Byeong Hun An +3500
Seamus Power +3500
Stephan Jaeger +3500
Patrick Rodgers +4000
Taylor Montgomery +4000
Nick Taylor +4000
J.T. Poston +4500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5000
Beau Hossler +5000
Ryan Palmer +5500
Matt Kuchar +5500
K.H. Lee +5500
Doug Ghim +6000
Chez Reavie +6000
Joseph Bramlett +6000
Sepp Straka +6000
Brendon Todd +6500
Michael Kim +6500
Lucas Glover +6500
Dylan Wu +7000
Adam Svensson +7000
Mark Hubbard +7000
Sam Stevens +7500
Gordon Sargent +7500
Nick Hardy +7500
Luke List +8000
Callum Tarren +8000
Peter Kuest +8000
Will Gordon +9000
Sam Ryder +9000
Nate Lashley +10000
Justin Lower +10000
Kevin Yu +10000
Akshay Bhatia +10000
David Lipsky +10000
Garrick Higgo +10000
Patton Kizzire +10000
Ben Martin +10000
S.H. Kim +10000
Carson Young +10000
Cameron Champ +10000
Davis Thompson +10000
Kevin Streelman +10000
Chad Ramey +12500
Zach Johnson +12500
Matt NeSmith +12500
Greyson Sigg +12500
MJ Daffue +12500
Chesson Hadley +12500
Andrew Novak +15000
Michael Thorbjornsen +15000
Carl Yuan +15000
Peter Malnati +15000
Tyler Duncan +17500
Robby Shelton +17500
Ryan Moore +17500
Troy Merritt +17500
Scott Piercy +20000
Zac Blair +20000
Harry Higgs +20000
Aaron Baddeley +20000
Joel Dahmen +20000
Augusto Nunez +22500
Ryan Gerard +22500
Grayson Murray +25000
Adam Long +25000
Kevin Tway +25000
Trey Mullinax +25000
S.Y. Noh +25000
Matti Schmid +25000
Jimmy Walker +25000
Zecheng Dou +27500
William Mouw +27500
Ben Taylor +30000
Kevin Chappell +30000
Vince Whaley +30000
Jonathan Byrd +30000
Lanto Griffin +30000
Austin Smotherman +30000
Dylan Frittelli +35000
Martin Laird +35000
Sean O'Hair +35000
Henrik Norlander +40000
James Hahn +40000
Harrison Endycott +40000
Andrew Landry +40000
Cameron Percy +40000
Doc Redman +40000
Erik Van Rooyen +40000
Nico Echavarria +40000
Satoshi Kodaira +40000
Ryan Armour +40000
Kevin Roy +50000
Chris Stroud +50000
Cody Gribble +50000
Ross Steelman +50000
Kelly Kraft +50000
David Lingmerth +50000
Brandt Snedeker +50000
Richy Werenski +50000
Brent Grant +50000
Robert Streb +50000
Paul Haley II +50000
Russell Knox +50000
Tano Goya +50000
Kramer Hickok +50000
Sung Kang +50000
Hank Lebioda +50000
Brice Garnett +50000
Kyle Westmoreland +75000
Michael Gligic +75000
Trevor Cone +75000
Jim Herman +75000
Brandon Matthews +75000
Austin Cook +75000
Matthias Schwab +75000
Tommy Kuhl +75000
Martin Trainer +75000
Greg Chalmers +100000
Jason Dufner +100000
William McGirt +100000
Jay Giannetto +100000
Nick Watney +100000
Tyson Alexander +100000
Ryan Brehm +100000
Wesley Bryan +100000
D.A. Points +100000
Scott Harrington +100000
Trevor Werbylo +100000
Chad Collins +100000
Brian Gay +150000
Jonas Blixt +150000
Geoff Ogilvy +150000
Brian Stuard +200000
Ricky Barnes +200000
Derek Lamely +250000
Marcus Byrd +250000
Derek Ernst +250000
Max McGreevy +250000
Kyle Stanley +250000