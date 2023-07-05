Russell Henley will try to win for the fifth time in his career when he tees off at the 2023 John Deere Classic, which begins on Thursday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. The 34-year-old from Georgia last won in November when he captured the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship. He enters the John Deere Classic 2023 having recorded four straight top-20 finishes.

According to the latest 2023 John Deere Classic odds, Henley and Denny McCarthy are listed as the 14-1 co-favorites. Other notable 2023 John Deere Classic contenders include Cameron Young (16-1), Adam Hadwin (22-1) and Ludvig Aberg (22-1). Before locking in any 2023 John Deere Classic picks, make sure you see the PGA predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in betting head-to-head matchups. The expert has been on fire on head-to-head matchups since the Charles Schwab Challenge, going 15-4 and returning 9.05 units over that span. That's a $900 profit for $100 bettors in the past six weeks.

Nejad also nailed 75-1 longshot Wyndham Clark as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners. Nejad also had a winning head-to-head record in eight of 10 weeks. He was up more than 70 units over that three-month span.

Now, Nejad has focused his attention on the 2023 John Deere Classic field and has locked in his best bets, top sleepers and favorites to avoid. See who they are at SportsLine.

Top 2023 John Deere Classic expert picks

After doing a deep dive on the John Deere Classic field, Nejad is taking a stand against Ludvig Aberg. A 23-year-old rookie, Aberg is listed at +2200 in the John Deere Classic odds. He is coming off a 40th place finish last week in Detroit, but the result could've been much better after he opened the tournament with a seven-under 65. "I like Aberg quite a bit, but last week's +5500 was much more palatable than this week's number, and I'm happy to lay off him this week for players at longer odds," Nejad told SportsLine.

However, Nejad likes Eric Cole, a +3000 longshot. After a string of missed cuts early in the 2022-23 PGA Tour campaign, Cole has found some rhythm recently. He made it to a playoff at the Honda Classic in February, finished T5 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April and then was T6 at the RBC Canadian Open last month. He's missed just one cut in his last seven events, so he's a great bet to be around for the weekend against a weaker field, and Nejad thinks he'll be well-suited if the scores go low. "He should be just fine in a birdie fest as he rates out well in scoring stats but more importantly has been very solid across-the-board this season," Nejad told SportsLine. See who to pick at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 John Deere Classic golf picks

Nejad has locked in his best bets for the 2023 John Deere Classic and is picking his longshots, including one who is priced well above 70-1. This player has been "playing in a very sustainable way" and is a longshot who could surprise. You can see the picks only at SportsLine.

So which players should you target or avoid for the 2023 John Deere Classic, and which player in the John Deere Classic 2023 field could bring a huge payday of well over 70-1? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Sia Nejad's top picks for John Deere Classic 2023, all from the expert who was up more than 70 units on his recent golf picks.

2023 John Deere Classic odds, field, contenders

See Nejad's picks, best bets and predictions here.

Denny McCarthy +1400

Russell Henley +1400

Cameron Young +1600

Adam Hadwin +2200

Ludvig Aberg +2200

Taylor Moore +2800

Adam Schenk +2800

Keith Mitchell +2800

Eric Cole +3000

Emiliano Grillo +3000

Chris Kirk +3000

Alex Smalley +3500

Byeong Hun An +3500

Seamus Power +3500

Stephan Jaeger +3500

Patrick Rodgers +4000

Taylor Montgomery +4000

Nick Taylor +4000

J.T. Poston +4500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5000

Beau Hossler +5000

Ryan Palmer +5500

Matt Kuchar +5500

K.H. Lee +5500

Doug Ghim +6000

Chez Reavie +6000

Joseph Bramlett +6000

Sepp Straka +6000

Brendon Todd +6500

Michael Kim +6500

Lucas Glover +6500

Dylan Wu +7000

Adam Svensson +7000

Mark Hubbard +7000

Sam Stevens +7500

Gordon Sargent +7500

Nick Hardy +7500

Luke List +8000

Callum Tarren +8000

Peter Kuest +8000

Will Gordon +9000

Sam Ryder +9000

Nate Lashley +10000

Justin Lower +10000

Kevin Yu +10000

Akshay Bhatia +10000

David Lipsky +10000

Garrick Higgo +10000

Patton Kizzire +10000

Ben Martin +10000

S.H. Kim +10000

Carson Young +10000

Cameron Champ +10000

Davis Thompson +10000

Kevin Streelman +10000

Chad Ramey +12500

Zach Johnson +12500

Matt NeSmith +12500

Greyson Sigg +12500

MJ Daffue +12500

Chesson Hadley +12500

Andrew Novak +15000

Michael Thorbjornsen +15000

Carl Yuan +15000

Peter Malnati +15000

Tyler Duncan +17500

Robby Shelton +17500

Ryan Moore +17500

Troy Merritt +17500

Scott Piercy +20000

Zac Blair +20000

Harry Higgs +20000

Aaron Baddeley +20000

Joel Dahmen +20000

Augusto Nunez +22500

Ryan Gerard +22500

Grayson Murray +25000

Adam Long +25000

Kevin Tway +25000

Trey Mullinax +25000

S.Y. Noh +25000

Matti Schmid +25000

Jimmy Walker +25000

Zecheng Dou +27500

William Mouw +27500

Ben Taylor +30000

Kevin Chappell +30000

Vince Whaley +30000

Jonathan Byrd +30000

Lanto Griffin +30000

Austin Smotherman +30000

Dylan Frittelli +35000

Martin Laird +35000

Sean O'Hair +35000

Henrik Norlander +40000

James Hahn +40000

Harrison Endycott +40000

Andrew Landry +40000

Cameron Percy +40000

Doc Redman +40000

Erik Van Rooyen +40000

Nico Echavarria +40000

Satoshi Kodaira +40000

Ryan Armour +40000

Kevin Roy +50000

Chris Stroud +50000

Cody Gribble +50000

Ross Steelman +50000

Kelly Kraft +50000

David Lingmerth +50000

Brandt Snedeker +50000

Richy Werenski +50000

Brent Grant +50000

Robert Streb +50000

Paul Haley II +50000

Russell Knox +50000

Tano Goya +50000

Kramer Hickok +50000

Sung Kang +50000

Hank Lebioda +50000

Brice Garnett +50000

Kyle Westmoreland +75000

Michael Gligic +75000

Trevor Cone +75000

Jim Herman +75000

Brandon Matthews +75000

Austin Cook +75000

Matthias Schwab +75000

Tommy Kuhl +75000

Martin Trainer +75000

Greg Chalmers +100000

Jason Dufner +100000

William McGirt +100000

Jay Giannetto +100000

Nick Watney +100000

Tyson Alexander +100000

Ryan Brehm +100000

Wesley Bryan +100000

D.A. Points +100000

Scott Harrington +100000

Trevor Werbylo +100000

Chad Collins +100000

Brian Gay +150000

Jonas Blixt +150000

Geoff Ogilvy +150000

Brian Stuard +200000

Ricky Barnes +200000

Derek Lamely +250000

Marcus Byrd +250000

Derek Ernst +250000

Max McGreevy +250000

Kyle Stanley +250000