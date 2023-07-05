f J.T. Poston is able to finish on top of the leaderboard this week at the 2023 John Deere Classic, he'll become the first golfer to successfully defend his title since Steve Stricker won three in a row (2009-11). Poston will have to stave off a number of serious contenders if he wants to rewrite the history books. Denny McCarthy, Russell Henley, Cameron Young and Adam Hadwin are among the players looking to dethrone Poston and win the John Deere Classic 2023.

Play gets underway from TPC Deere Run on Thursday, July 6. McCarthy enters this week's event as the 14-1 favorite according to the latest 2023 John Deere Classic odds. He's followed by Henley (16-1), Young (16-1) and Hadwin (22-1) on the PGA odds board. Before locking in your 2023 John Deere Classic picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $10,200 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. And at the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scottie Scheffler winning in 2022.

In addition, the model included Nick Taylor in its best bets to win the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. That bet hit at +7000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,900. McClure's best bets also included Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson and Rickie Fowler (14-1) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

This same model has also nailed a whopping nine majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Top 2023 John Deere Classic predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the John Deere Classic 2023: Young, the highest-ranked golfer in the field, struggles this week and barely cracks the top 10. The 2022 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year has only missed two cuts this season, but his consistency has not led to desirable results. In fact, he has not posted a single top-30 finish since the Masters in April.

Young is barely inside the top 50 in the FedEx Cup standings after finishing outside the top 50 at the Travelers Championship. He ranks No. 81 in strokes gained: total and No. 177 in strokes gained: putting, which makes it difficult to justify his odds this week. The model thinks several golfers offer much better value on the PGA odds board at TPC Deere Run.

Another surprise: Taylor Moore, a 30-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. Moore has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Moore certainly has the game to finish near the top of the leaderboard this week. The 29-year-old is coming off a T-4 finish at last week's Rocket Mortgage Classic, and he secured his first PGA Tour victory at the Valspar Championship in March. Moore is currently ranked 15th in strokes gained: putting (0.555) and seventh in putting inside 10 feet (90.47%). He's averaging 28.60 putts per round this season, but if he's draining putts this week, he'll have a great shot at finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 John Deere Classic. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2023 John Deere Classic picks

2023 John Deere Classic odds, field

Denny McCarthy +1400

Russell Henley +1600

Cameron Young +1600

Ludvig Aberg +2200

Adam Hadwin +2200

Adam Schenk +2800

Taylor Moore +3000

Keith Mitchell +3000

Eric Cole +3000

Emiliano Grillo +3000

Seamus Power +3500

J.T. Poston +3500

Chris Kirk +3500

Taylor Montgomery +4000

Stephan Jaeger +4000

Patrick Rodgers +4000

Nick Taylor +4000

Byeong Hun An +4000

Alex Smalley +4000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +4500

Matt Kuchar +5000

Sepp Straka +6000

K.H. Lee +5500

Beau Hossler +5500

Ryan Palmer +6000

Mark Hubbard +6000

Dylan Wu +6000

Doug Ghim +6000

Adam Svensson +6000

Peter Kuest +6500

Michael Kim +6500

Joseph Bramlett +6500

Chez Reavie +6500

Brendon Todd +6500

Lucas Glover +7000

Gordon Sargent +7000

Sam Stevens +7500

Callum Tarren +7500

Zach Johnson +8000

Will Gordon +8000

Patton Kizzire +8000

Luke List +8000

Carson Young +8000

Ben Martin +8000

Sam Ryder +9000

S.H. Kim +9000

Nick Hardy +9000

Kevin Yu +9000

Garrick Higgo +9000

Akshay Bhatia +9000

Nate Lashley +10000

MJ Daffue +10000

Kevin Streelman +10000

Greyson Sigg +10000

Chesson Hadley +10000

Michael Thorbjornsen +11000

Matt NeSmith +11000

Justin Lower +11000

David Lipsky +11000

Cameron Champ +11000

Joel Dahmen +13000

Davis Thompson +13000

Chad Ramey +13000