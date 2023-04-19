After a somewhat slow start to the spring, LIV Golf will shift into gear beginning with LIV Golf Adelaide in South Australia. For its first international event of the season — and fourth overall — 48 players will make the trip halfway around the world to the land down under.

Headlined by the Australian team of Ripper GC and captain Cameron Smith, LIV Golf Adelaide will be the grounds on which players will aim to keep the momentum rolling after the first major championship of the season. Masters runners-up Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson will captain their respective teams and hope to capture their first titles of the season as a squad.

While Mickelson has struggled in his LIV Golf career, Koepka has thrived. Becoming the first two-time winner on LIV Golf with his victory the week before the Masters at LIV Golf Orlando, the four-time major champion will hope for more of the same in Adelaide.

Both of these teams are looking up at last year's champions, 4 Aces GC, who are back at it again in 2023. Commanding a 14-point lead early in the season, 4 Aces should love their chance to extend this margin, especially with one of their core players rounding into form.

While Dustin Johnson is as steady as they come, 4 Aces veteran Patrick Reed is beginning to look like his old self. Capturing fourth-place finishes at LIV Golf Orlando and the Masters, the major champion could be the team's X-factor over a busy stretch that includes four LIV events and the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill before the calendar flips to June.

How to watch LIV Golf Adelaide

Event: LIV Golf Adelaide | Apr. 21-23

Start time: 11:45 a.m. ACST | 10:15 p.m. ET

Location: The Grange GC — Adelaide, South Australia

Viewing info: Thursday (LIVE): 10:15 p.m. - 3:15 a.m. (CW App & LIV Golf Plus) | Friday/Saturday (LIVE): 10:15 p.m. - 3:15 a.m. (CW App & LIV Golf Plus) | Saturday/Sunday (Tape Delay): 1-6 p.m. (CW Network & App)

LIV Golf Adelaide team standings