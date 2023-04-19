After a somewhat slow start to the spring, LIV Golf will shift into gear beginning with LIV Golf Adelaide in South Australia. For its first international event of the season — and fourth overall — 48 players will make the trip halfway around the world to the land down under.
Headlined by the Australian team of Ripper GC and captain Cameron Smith, LIV Golf Adelaide will be the grounds on which players will aim to keep the momentum rolling after the first major championship of the season. Masters runners-up Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson will captain their respective teams and hope to capture their first titles of the season as a squad.
While Mickelson has struggled in his LIV Golf career, Koepka has thrived. Becoming the first two-time winner on LIV Golf with his victory the week before the Masters at LIV Golf Orlando, the four-time major champion will hope for more of the same in Adelaide.
Both of these teams are looking up at last year's champions, 4 Aces GC, who are back at it again in 2023. Commanding a 14-point lead early in the season, 4 Aces should love their chance to extend this margin, especially with one of their core players rounding into form.
While Dustin Johnson is as steady as they come, 4 Aces veteran Patrick Reed is beginning to look like his old self. Capturing fourth-place finishes at LIV Golf Orlando and the Masters, the major champion could be the team's X-factor over a busy stretch that includes four LIV events and the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill before the calendar flips to June.
How to watch LIV Golf Adelaide
Event: LIV Golf Adelaide | Apr. 21-23
Start time: 11:45 a.m. ACST | 10:15 p.m. ET
Location: The Grange GC — Adelaide, South Australia
Viewing info: Thursday (LIVE): 10:15 p.m. - 3:15 a.m. (CW App & LIV Golf Plus) | Friday/Saturday (LIVE): 10:15 p.m. - 3:15 a.m. (CW App & LIV Golf Plus) | Saturday/Sunday (Tape Delay): 1-6 p.m. (CW Network & App)
LIV Golf Adelaide team standings
|Position
|Team Name
|Players
|Points
1
4 Aces
Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Peter Uihlein, Pat Perez
64
2
Torque
Joaquin Niemann, Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz, David Puig
50
3
Fireballs
Sergio Garcia, Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer, Eugenio Chacarra
38
4
Stinger
Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Dean Burmester
36
5
Crushers
Bryson DeChambeau, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri, Paul Casey
32
6
Smash
Brooks Koepka, Chase Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Matthew Wolff
24
7
Iron Heads
Kevin Na, Danny Lee, Scott Vincent, Sihwan Kim
16
8
Ripper
Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Jediah Morgan
16
9
Cleeks
Martin Kaymer, Bernd Wiesberger, Graeme McDowell, Richard Bland
8
10
HyFlyers
Phil Mickelson, Brendan Steele, Cameron Tringale, James Piot
6
11
Majesticks
Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield
4
12
RangeGoats
Bubba Watson, Talor Gooch, Harold Varner III, Thomas Pieters
3