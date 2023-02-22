After the inaugural LIV Golf season saw seven 54-hole tournaments, the 2023 LIV Golf schedule will double the number of competitions. The first of those begins on Friday in Mexico as 2023 LIV Golf Mayakoba takes tees off from El Camaleon Golf Course. A $20 million prize pool is on the line for the individual portion, with another $5 million purse allotted for the team competition.



The latest 2023 LIV Golf Mayakoba odds list defending champion Dustin Johnson as a 17-2 co-favorite, alongside Joaquin Niemann. Cameron Smith follows at 10-1, with Abraham Ancer also with 10-1 odds. Before locking in your 2023 LIV Golf Mayakoba picks, be sure to see the predictions and best bets from golf insider Patrick McDonald.

After spending time at FanSided and NBC Sports EDGE, McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in the spring of 2022. Now covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis on the PGA Tour.

He takes a measured approach to his outright selections and was up nearly 75 units in 2022 having hit Smith (+2200) at the Tournament of Champions, Hudson Swafford (+25000) at the American Express, Niemann (+7000) at the Genesis Invitational and Justin Thomas (+6600) live at the PGA Championship.

Top 2023 LIV Golf Mayakoba picks

One surprise: McDonald is high on Richard Bland, who is a 60-1 longshot in Mayakoba this weekend. Bland became the oldest first-time winner on the European Tour in 2021 when he claimed the British Masters at 48, and he hasn't slowed down since then. He had a top-10 finish at a WGC event last year and has three top-10s over his last five tournaments overall. Bland was ranked in the top 50 in the world as recently as May 2022, and has two top-10s already in 2023, so he's a name to consider when making your 2023 LIV Golf Mayakoba bets.

"The Englishman has performing admirably on the DP World Tour," McDonald told SportsLine. "After finishing his first LIV Golf season with a T-3 finish at LIV Golf Bangkok, Bland has carried this momentum into Europe. Over his last five starts, he has not missed a cut and claimed three top-10 finishes on the DP World Tour."

2023 LIV Golf Mayakoba odds, field

Dustin Johnson +850

Joaquin Niemann +850

Cameron Smith +1000

Abraham Ancer +1000

Paul Casey +1600

Talor Gooch +1600

Sergio Garcia +1800

Mito Pereira +2000

Patrick Reed +2000

Thomas Pieters +2000

Matthew Wolff +2200

Brooks Koepka +2700

Anirban Lahiri +2900

Carlos Ortiz +2900

Harold Varner III +3100

Branden Grace +3400

Dean Burmester +3400

Louis Oosthuizen +3400

Henrik Stenson +4100

Charles Howell +4100

Sebastian Munoz +4100

Brendan Steele +4300

Bernd Wiesberger +5000

Bryson DeChambeau +5000

Jason Kokrak +5000

Marc Leishman +5000

Bubba Watson +5000

Danny Lee +5000

Kevin Na +5000

Richard Bland +6000

Ian Poulter +6000

Peter Uihlein +6500

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra +6500

Charl Schwartzel +7000

Lee Westwood +7000

Matt Jones +9000

Sam Horsfield +9500

Pat Perez +9500

Graeme McDowell +11000

Cameron Tringale +11000

Scott Vincent +15000

Martin Kaymer +18000

Phil Mickelson +21000

James Piot +24000

Sihwan Kim +24000

David Puig +27000

Chase Koepka +30000

Jediah Morgan +75000