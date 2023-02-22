The first event of the 2023 LIV Golf season begins on Friday at El Camaleon Golf Course at Mayakoba. A venue on the PGA Tour since 2007, El Camaleon will instead play host to LIV Golf Mayakoba and welcome 12 teams featuring 48 players to Playa del Carmen, Mexico.
Headlining the action is last year's individual money winner, Dustin Johnson. The two-time major champion enjoyed a memorable inaugural campaign with LIV Golf having racked up a solo win at LIV Golf Boston in addition to five team victories, including the season-long race at LIV Miami.
Johnson was forced to withdraw from the Saudi International earlier this month due to a back injury. In his place another LIV member, Abraham Ancer, reigned supreme. Fending off a charging Cameron Young, the Mexico native claimed his fourth professional title and will enjoy a home game this week alongside fellow countryman Carlos Ortiz.
Newcomers Thomas Pieters, Sebastian Munoz and Mito Pereira hope to make their presence known in their LIV Golf debuts while team captains Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith and Phil Mickelson attempt to lead their squads to new heights in this 54-hole tournament. Between $20 million in the individual competition and $5 million in the team portion of the tournament, a purse of $25 million will be up for grabs down in Mexico.
How to watch LIV Golf Mayakoba
Event: LIV Golf Mayakoba | Feb. 24-26
Start time: 1:15 p.m. ET
Location: El Camaleon at Mayakoba -- Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Viewing info: Friday: 1-6 p.m. (CW App) | Saturday/Sunday: 1-6 p.m. (CW Network & App)
Teams for LIV Golf Mayakoba
|Name
|Captain
|Team Members
4 Aces
Dustin Johnson
Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, Peter Uihlein
Cleeks
Martin Kaymer
Graeme McDowell, Richard Bland, Bernd Wiesberger
Crushers
Bryson DeChambeau
Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri
Fireballs
Sergio Garcia
Abraham Ancer, Eugenio Chacarra, Carlos Ortiz
HyFlyers
Phil Mickelson
Brendan Steele, Cameron Tringale, James Piot
Iron Heads
Kevin Na
Sihwan Kim, Danny Lee, Scott Vincent
Majesticks
Ian Poulter
Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson, Sam Horsfield
Range Goats
Bubba Watson
Harold Varner III, Talor Gooch, Thomas Pieters
Ripper
Cameron Smith
Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Jediah Morgan
Smash
Brooks Koepka
Jason Kokrak, Matthew Wolff, Chase Koepka
Stinger
Louis Oosthuizen
Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Dean Burmester
Torque
Joaquin Niemann
Sebastian Munoz, Mito Periera, David Puig