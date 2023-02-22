The first event of the 2023 LIV Golf season begins on Friday at El Camaleon Golf Course at Mayakoba. A venue on the PGA Tour since 2007, El Camaleon will instead play host to LIV Golf Mayakoba and welcome 12 teams featuring 48 players to Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

Headlining the action is last year's individual money winner, Dustin Johnson. The two-time major champion enjoyed a memorable inaugural campaign with LIV Golf having racked up a solo win at LIV Golf Boston in addition to five team victories, including the season-long race at LIV Miami.

Johnson was forced to withdraw from the Saudi International earlier this month due to a back injury. In his place another LIV member, Abraham Ancer, reigned supreme. Fending off a charging Cameron Young, the Mexico native claimed his fourth professional title and will enjoy a home game this week alongside fellow countryman Carlos Ortiz.

Newcomers Thomas Pieters, Sebastian Munoz and Mito Pereira hope to make their presence known in their LIV Golf debuts while team captains Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith and Phil Mickelson attempt to lead their squads to new heights in this 54-hole tournament. Between $20 million in the individual competition and $5 million in the team portion of the tournament, a purse of $25 million will be up for grabs down in Mexico.

How to watch LIV Golf Mayakoba

Event: LIV Golf Mayakoba | Feb. 24-26

Start time: 1:15 p.m. ET

Location: El Camaleon at Mayakoba -- Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Viewing info: Friday: 1-6 p.m. (CW App) | Saturday/Sunday: 1-6 p.m. (CW Network & App)

Teams for LIV Golf Mayakoba