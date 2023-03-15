LIV Golf makes its way stateside for the first time in 2023 for its second event of the season at LIV Golf Tucson. Visiting The Gallery Golf Club, LIV Golf welcomes its 48 players and 12 teams to the Arizona desert with Mayakoba winner Charles Howell III and Crushers GC headlining the action.

Captained by Bryson DeChambeau, Crushers GC cruised to its first team title in Mexico and will look for more of the same as LIV Golf hits the meat of its schedule. They are followed closely behind in the season-long standings by Dustin Johnson and the 4 Aces as well as Joaquin Niemann's Torque GC.

While the team competition heats up, the individual play still takes center stage. With the first major championship of the year around the corner at the 2023 Masters, players will look to get some competitive reps under their belts between this week and LIV Golf Orlando in two weeks time.

These events will serve as a key barometer for former Masters champions Patrick Reed, Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia, Charl Schwartzel and Johnson ahead of the 2023 event. Other major champions Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka and DeChambeau will aim to find some form as well ahead of what will be a busy spring for LIV Golf.

How to watch LIV Golf Tucson

Event: LIV Golf Tucson | Mar. 17-19

Start time: 1:15 p.m. ET

Location: The Gallery Golf Club -- Tucson, Arizona

Viewing info: Friday: 1-6 p.m. (CW App) | Saturday/Sunday: 1-6 p.m. (CW Network & App)

LIV Golf Tucson team standings