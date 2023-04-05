Jon Rahm will try to get back to his winning ways when the 2023 Masters tees off at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday. The Spaniard was the top-ranked golfer in the world after winning three of his first six starts in 2023, but has since finished 39th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, withdrew from the Players Championship and took 39th at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. His biggest competition in the 2023 Masters field could be Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, who are both strong contenders to win the Masters 2023. Scheffler is the 13-2 favorite in the latest 2023 Masters odds from Caesars Sportsbook, as he tries to be the first player to win back-to-back Masters since Tiger Woods in 2001 and 2002.
McIlroy, who is in search of his first Masters win, is 15-2 and Rahm is 8-1 among the top 2023 Masters golfers. Before locking in your 2023 Masters picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the 2023 Masters predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,600 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.
McClure's model predicted Rahm to finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. The model also included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At last year's Masters, McClure's model was all over Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.
In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.
This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.
Now that the 2023 Masters field is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
Top 2023 Masters predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the Masters 2023: Cameron Smith, a six-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top 2023 Masters favorites, stumbles and doesn't even crack the top 10. Smith is the defending Open champion and claimed an event in Australia late last year, but it's been a rough go for him ever since. He finished 47th in his final event of 2022 before missing the cut in his first event of 2023, the only competitive golf he's played in the last three months.
Despite the success that Smith experienced on the PGA Tour last season, it wasn't his best year in terms of metrics, which could indicate he was on the right side of luck. He ranked outside the top 100 in driving distance and driving accuracy percentage, while placing just 136th on tour in the all-important strokes gained off the tee stat (-.125). With those struggles, and with only a missed cut to show for his 2023 events, the model is avoiding Smith at his current 2023 Masters betting odds.
Another surprise: Jason Day, a 25-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 2015 PGA Championship winner is having his best run since 2015, when he became the top-ranked golfer in the world for 51 consecutive weeks. Day has a top-20 finish in all of his starts in 2023 and is coming off of an impressive fifth-place finish in Austin.
The Aussie also has three top-five finishes at Augusta National and could have a strong shot at finishing on top of the 2023 Masters leaderboard. See who else to pick here.
How to make 2023 Masters picks
The model is also targeting three other golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer who will make surprising runs at a green jacket. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's PGA picks here.
So, who will win the Masters 2023, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2023 Masters odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2023 Masters leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed eight golf majors, including last year's Masters.
2023 Masters odds, field
See full the Masters 2023 picks, best bets, and predictions here.
Scottie Scheffler +650
Rory McIlroy +750
Jon Rahm +800
Cameron Smith +1400
Jordan Spieth +1400
Justin Thomas +1500
Will Zalatoris +1600
Collin Morikawa +1600
Max Homa +1600
Xander Schauffele +2000
Patrick Cantlay +2000
Sam Burns +2500
Jason Day +2500
Tony Finau +2800
Sungjae Im +2800
Dustin Johnson +2800
Viktor Hovland +2800
Cameron Young +3000
Brooks Koepka +3000
Joohyung (Tom) Kim +3300
Hideki Matsuyama +3500
Matthew Fitzpatrick +3500
Joaquin Niemann +4000
Shane Lowry +4500
Keith Mitchell +5000
Tyrrell Hatton +5500
Tiger Woods +6000
Tommy Fleetwood +6000
Bryson DeChambeau +6500
Justin Rose +7000
Corey Conners +7500
Louis Oosthuizen +7500
Patrick Reed +8000
Russell Henley +8000
Sahith Theegala +8000
Abraham Ancer +8500
Talor Gooch +9000
Si-Woo Kim +9000
Mito Pereira +9000
Adam Scott +10000
Bubba Watson +10000
Chris Kirk +12500
Min Woo Lee +12500
Billy Horschel +12500
Tom Hoge +12500
Sergio Garcia +12500
Scott Stallings +15000
Gary Woodland +15000
Kurt Kitayama +15000
K H Lee +15000
Sepp Straka +15000
Keegan Bradley +15000
Ryan Fox +15000
Harold Varner +15000
Brian Harman +15000
Kevin Na +15000
Alex Noren +17500
Seamus Power +17500
Harris English +17500
Cameron Champ +17500
Thomas Pieters +17500
Charl Schwartzel +20000
Jason Kokrak +20000
Phil Mickelson +20000
Kevin Kisner +20000
Danny Willett +22500
Adrian Meronk +22500
J T Poston +22500
Mackenzie Hughes +25000
Taylor Moore +25000
Francesco Molinari +25000
Adam Svensson +30000
Zach Johnson +35000
Kazuki Higa +50000
Fred Couples +100000
Bernhard Langer +100000
Vijay Singh +150000
Mike Weir +150000
Larry Mize +250000
Jose Maria Olazabal +250000
Sandy Lyle +500000