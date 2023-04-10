Plenty of green was up for grabs at the 2023 Masters not only in the form of the famed green jacket awarded to Jon Rahm, winner of this year's tournament, but also in regards to the prize money being paid out from a record-setting pool. Augusta National Golf Club announced Saturday the purse for the 2023 Masters totaling $18 million. This marks a new tournament high for the largest prize fund ever awarded to players at one of the nation's most pristine venues.

This year's Masters purse represents a $3 million increase from the $15 million handed out in 2022. Rahm will take home $3.24 million -- $630,000 more than defending champion Scottie Scheffler, signifying the largest year-over-year increase in tournament history. A solo runner-up would have claimed nearly $2 million, a larger sum than either Danny Willett (2016) or Jordan Spieth (2015) earned for winning the green jacket.

This astronomical payout is nothing new, and it trickles down the field as the entire top 10 will cash checks for north of $480,000, while everyone in the top 34 will claim at least six figures.

An interesting wrinkle on this year's Masters leaderboard was amateur Sam Bennett, who did not receive a cash prize upon completion of this tournament despite being among the top golfers in the field most of the week. If the reigning U.S. Amateur Champion was able to somehow pull off the impossible and win, the second-place finisher would have instead received the winner's purse.

2023 Masters prize money, purse, payouts

Total purse: $18 million

1st: $3,240,000 -- Jon Rahm

2nd: $1,944,000 -- Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka ($1.594 million each)

3rd: $1,224,000

4th: $864,000 -- Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed, Russel Henley ($744,000 each)

5th: $720,000

6th: $648,000

7th: $603,000 -- Cameron Young, Viktor Hovland ($580,500 each)

8th: $558,000

9th: $522,000 -- Sahith Theegala

10th: $486,000 -- Scottie Scheffler, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa ($432,000 each)

11th: $450,000

12th: $414,000

13th: $378,000

14th: $342,000 -- Gary Woodland, Patrick Cantlay ($333,000 each)

15th: $324,000

16th: $306,000 -- Tom Kim, Sungjae Im, Joaquin Niemann, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry, Sam Bennett(a)*, Hideki Matsuyama ($261,000 each)

17th: $288,000

18th: $270,000

19th: $252,000

20th: $234,000

21st: $216,000

22nd: $201,600

23rd: $187,200 — Keegan Bradley, Chris Kirk, K.H. Lee ($172,800 each)

24th: $172,800

25th: $158,400

26th: $144,000 — Tony Finau, Scott Stallings, Ryan Fox ($138,600 each)

27th: $138,600

28th: $133,200

29th: $127,800 — Si Woo Kim, Sam Burns, Harold Varner III, Mackenzie Hughes ($119,700 each)

30th: $122,400

31st: $117,000

32nd: $111,600

33rd: $106,200 — Tommy Fleetwood

34th: $101,700 — Tyrrell Hatton, Cameron Smith, Zach Johnson, Talor Gooch, J.T. Poston ($92,880 each)

35th: $97,200

36th: $92,700

37th: $88,200

38th: $84,600

39th: $81,000 — Adam Scott, Jason Day, Taylor Moore, Abraham Ancer ($75,600 each)

40th: $77,400

41st: $73,800

42nd: $70,200

43rd: $66,600 — Max Homa, Harris English, Mito Pereira ($63,000 each)

44th: $63,000

45th: $59,400

46th: $55,800 — Sepp Straka, Seamus Power ($54,000 each)

47th: $52,200

48th: $49,320 — Thomas Pieters, Dustin Johnson ($48,060 each)

49th: $46,800

50th: $45,360 — Charl Schwartzel, Fred Couples ($47,160 each)

51st:

52nd: — Billy Horschel ($45,160)

53rd: — Keith Mitchell ($45,060)

The remainder of professionals will receive cash prizing ranging downward from $44,280 depending on the scores.