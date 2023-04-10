Plenty of green was up for grabs at the 2023 Masters not only in the form of the famed green jacket awarded to Jon Rahm, winner of this year's tournament, but also in regards to the prize money being paid out from a record-setting pool. Augusta National Golf Club announced Saturday the purse for the 2023 Masters totaling $18 million. This marks a new tournament high for the largest prize fund ever awarded to players at one of the nation's most pristine venues.
This year's Masters purse represents a $3 million increase from the $15 million handed out in 2022. Rahm will take home $3.24 million -- $630,000 more than defending champion Scottie Scheffler, signifying the largest year-over-year increase in tournament history. A solo runner-up would have claimed nearly $2 million, a larger sum than either Danny Willett (2016) or Jordan Spieth (2015) earned for winning the green jacket.
This astronomical payout is nothing new, and it trickles down the field as the entire top 10 will cash checks for north of $480,000, while everyone in the top 34 will claim at least six figures.
An interesting wrinkle on this year's Masters leaderboard was amateur Sam Bennett, who did not receive a cash prize upon completion of this tournament despite being among the top golfers in the field most of the week. If the reigning U.S. Amateur Champion was able to somehow pull off the impossible and win, the second-place finisher would have instead received the winner's purse.
2023 Masters prize money, purse, payouts
Total purse: $18 million
1st: $3,240,000 -- Jon Rahm
2nd: $1,944,000 -- Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka ($1.594 million each)
3rd: $1,224,000
4th: $864,000 -- Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed, Russel Henley ($744,000 each)
5th: $720,000
6th: $648,000
7th: $603,000 -- Cameron Young, Viktor Hovland ($580,500 each)
8th: $558,000
9th: $522,000 -- Sahith Theegala
10th: $486,000 -- Scottie Scheffler, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa ($432,000 each)
11th: $450,000
12th: $414,000
13th: $378,000
14th: $342,000 -- Gary Woodland, Patrick Cantlay ($333,000 each)
15th: $324,000
16th: $306,000 -- Tom Kim, Sungjae Im, Joaquin Niemann, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry, Sam Bennett(a)*, Hideki Matsuyama ($261,000 each)
17th: $288,000
18th: $270,000
19th: $252,000
20th: $234,000
21st: $216,000
22nd: $201,600
23rd: $187,200 — Keegan Bradley, Chris Kirk, K.H. Lee ($172,800 each)
24th: $172,800
25th: $158,400
26th: $144,000 — Tony Finau, Scott Stallings, Ryan Fox ($138,600 each)
27th: $138,600
28th: $133,200
29th: $127,800 — Si Woo Kim, Sam Burns, Harold Varner III, Mackenzie Hughes ($119,700 each)
30th: $122,400
31st: $117,000
32nd: $111,600
33rd: $106,200 — Tommy Fleetwood
34th: $101,700 — Tyrrell Hatton, Cameron Smith, Zach Johnson, Talor Gooch, J.T. Poston ($92,880 each)
35th: $97,200
36th: $92,700
37th: $88,200
38th: $84,600
39th: $81,000 — Adam Scott, Jason Day, Taylor Moore, Abraham Ancer ($75,600 each)
40th: $77,400
41st: $73,800
42nd: $70,200
43rd: $66,600 — Max Homa, Harris English, Mito Pereira ($63,000 each)
44th: $63,000
45th: $59,400
46th: $55,800 — Sepp Straka, Seamus Power ($54,000 each)
47th: $52,200
48th: $49,320 — Thomas Pieters, Dustin Johnson ($48,060 each)
49th: $46,800
50th: $45,360 — Charl Schwartzel, Fred Couples ($47,160 each)
51st:
52nd: — Billy Horschel ($45,160)
53rd: — Keith Mitchell ($45,060)
The remainder of professionals will receive cash prizing ranging downward from $44,280 depending on the scores.