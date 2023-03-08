The betting action this week at the 2023 Players Championship is headlined by three of the top golfers in the world. Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are the only three competitors to check in below 15-1 on the odds board at Caesars Sportsbook, and it is not without good reason.

Over each of their last 26 starts, the three-headed monster at the top has won at a rapid pace. Rahm has clocked six victories, Scheffler five and McIlroy just four. Yet, it is McIlroy at 8-1 who is the favorite among this trio and the field to claim The Players Championship. Arriving off a runner-up performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and as the winner of this championship in 2019, the world No. 3 looks primed to keep up with Rahm (9-1) and Scheffler (10-1).

While those three will likely play themselves into the mix, from a betting perspective, the question remains: Will anyone be able to usurp them?

If looking for potential candidates, I wouldn't go too far down the odds board. World No. 4 Patrick Cantlay checks in at 16-1 and could be in line for the biggest victory of his career. The California native has not collected a paycheck at TPC Sawgrass since 2018 but comes into this year's championship with a pair of top five finishes in the last two designated events.

Justin Thomas (18-1) has fared well at TPC Sawgrass throughout his career including a victory in 2021. Xander Schauffele (20-1), Collin Morikawa (22-1) and Tony Finau (22-1) aim to find their footing on this Pete Dye design. While Keegan Bradley (40-1), Keith Mitchell (50-1) and Corey Conners (50-1) could pose as unlikely outsiders with a chance to win come Sunday.

Here's a look at the current odds of everyone listed at 100-1 or shorter, according to Caesars Sportsbook.

2023 Players Championship odds

Favorites

Rory McIlroy: 8-1

Jon Rahm: 9-1

Scottie Scheffler: 10-1

Patrick Cantlay: 16-1

Justin Thomas: 18-1

Max Homa: 18-1

Xander Schauffele: 20-1

Collin Morikawa: 22-1

Tony Finau: 22-1

Will Zalatoris: 25-1

Viktor Hovland: 25-1

If the winner came from this group, no one would be the slightest bit surprised. The respect Thomas is garnering in the market is certainly the most interesting aspect of this pool of players. The winner here in 2021, Thomas has looked wobbly since claiming the 2022 PGA Championship last spring. Perhaps a return to TPC Sawgrass, where he can put his artistry on display, is just what the doctor ordered.

Contenders

Jason Day: 28-1

Jordan Spieth: 28-1

Tyrrell Hatton: 30-1

Matt Fitzpatrick: 30-1

Sungjae Im: 33-1

Tom Kim: 33-1

Cameron Young: 35-1

Shane Lowry: 35-1

Keegan Bradley: 40-1

Keith Mitchell: 50-1

Corey Conners: 50-1

Rickie Fowler: 50-1

There's a lot to like in this bunch. In total, there are five major champions and two Players champions, but it is Mitchell who strikes a chord. The big-hitting Bulldog ranks first in strokes gained off the tee and eighth in strokes gained tee to green since the start of 2023 and proved to have staying power among the top talent with his performance at the Genesis Invitational alongside Rahm and Max Homa.

Longshots

Tommy Fleetwood: 60-1

Sahith Theegala: 60-1

Si Woo Kim: 66-1

Hideki Matsuyama: 66-1

Chris Kirk: 66-1

Sam Burns: 66-1

Kurt Kitayama: 66-1

Justin Rose: 80-1

Adam Scott: 80-1

Seamus Power: 80-1

Harris English: 80-1

Russell Henley: 100-1

Brian Harman: 100-1

Alex Noren: 100-1

Tom Hoge: 100-1

Aaron Wise: 100-1

Francesco Molinari: 100-1

Webb Simpson: 100-1

I wouldn't necessarily rule these guys out, but it will take a momentous effort to win. Theegala is playing like a top 20 player in the world at the moment, and Simpson flashed some form at the API. However, it is 2017 champion Kim who raises eyebrows (as he normally does). Six years ago, Kim won as a relative unknown at 500-1 and arrives this season having just won at the Sony Open. He has torn apart Pete Dye designs throughout his career and can get as hot as a grease fire.

