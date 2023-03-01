The 2023 Puerto Rico Open will take a backseat to the Arnold Palmer Invitational this week, but there is still plenty of value on the PGA odds board. Some of the top golfers on the PGA Tour have kick-started their careers with wins in Puerto Rico, including Tony Finau in 2016 and Viktor Hovland in 2019. Many lower-ranked golfers will participate in the 2023 Puerto Rico Open field this week at Grand Reserve Country Club. Nate Lashley and Ben Martin are 16-1 co-favorites in the latest 2023 Puerto Rico Open odds on the PGA odds board.

Some of the other 2023 Puerto Rico Open contenders include Akshay Bhatia (22-1), Scott Piercy (25-1) and Andrew Novak (25-1). With so many longshots near the top of the board, SportsLine's model can help you find a big winner with your 2023 Puerto Rico bets. Before locking in any 2023 Puerto Rico Open picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,300 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm to finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, The American Express and the Genesis Invitational. The model also included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Top 2023 Puerto Rico Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Puerto Rico Open 2023: Scott Piercy, a four-time PGA Tour winner and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top 10. He has been struggling throughout the 2022-23 season, making the cut just six times in 13 events. Piercy finished T-50 at the Genesis Invitational in his most recent start and has not finished inside the top 30 in seven straight tournaments.

He also withdrew from the WM Phoenix Open earlier in February, making him a golfer to stay away from right now. The 44-year-old has been playing in most of the big events on the PGA Tour, so the Puerto Rico Open is unlikely to grab his full attention this week. He is priced as one of the favorites to win the tournament, but SportsLine's model barely has him finishing inside the top 10.

Another surprise: Dylan Wu, a 35-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Wu played college golf for Northwestern, winning three individual tournaments in four years. He turned professional following his collegiate career, and he has been primarily playing on the Korn Ferry Tour since then.

Wu recorded his first Korn Ferry Tour win in 2021 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship, and he also carded a T-31 in the 2021 U.S. Open. The 26-year-old finds himself in a similar situation to some of the previous winners of this tournament, needing a breakthrough moment on the PGA Tour to kickstart his career. SportsLine's model thinks this is the perfect chance for him to record his first PGA Tour win against a mediocre field. See who else to pick here.

2023 Puerto Rico Open odds, field

Nate Lashley 16-1

Ben Martin 20-1

Brandon Harkins 22-1

Scott Piercy 25-1

Erik van Rooyen 25-1

Akshay Bhatia 28-1

Cameron Percy 30-1

Andrew Novak 30-1

Sam Stevens 35-1

Ryan Gerard 35-1

MJ Daffue 35-1

Michael Kim 35-1

Harry Hall 35-1

Dylan Wu 35-1

Harry Higgs 40-1

Erik Barnes 40-1

Matti Schmid 45-1

Carl Yuan 45-1

Vincent Norrman 50-1

Ryan Armour 50-1

Roberto Diaz 50-1

Rafael Campos 50-1

Josh Teater 50-1

Henrik Norlander 50-1

Harrison Endycott 50-1

Hank Lebioda 50-1

Brice Garnett 50-1

Augusto Nunez 50-1

Tano Goya 55-1

Paul Haley II 55-1

Noah Goodwin 55-1

Kevin Roy 55-1

Chris Stroud 55-1

Vaughn Taylor 60-1

Fabian Gomez 60-1

Brian Stuard 60-1

Austin Eckroat 60-1

Austin Cook 60-1

Zecheng Dou 65-1