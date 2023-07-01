The race is on. The 2023 FedEx Cup Playoffs will be here before we know it, and it is certainly top of mind for players entering the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic. One of the deepest fields in the tournament's short history will step foot on Detroit Golf Club with defending champion Tony Finau leading the way.

Twice a winner already this season, it was Finau's play at this tournament a year ago that continued a sizzling stretch. Raising the trophy in Detroit, Finau backed up his title the week prior at the 3M Open before entering the postseason. Finau is joined by Max Homa and last week's winner Keegan Bradley, who combined represent three of the six multiple-time winners on the PGA Tour this season.

With such a small group claiming most of the trophies, some of the big names used to winning have been unable to do so. Collin Morikawa looks to bounce back from a surprising missed cut at the Travelers Championship, with Sungjae Im and Hideki Matsuyama hoping to break winless droughts of their own.

Justin Thomas rebounded nicely at TPC River Highlands and added the Rocket Mortgage Classic to his schedule given his position in the FedEx Cup standings. The 15-time winner's efforts at the Travelers Championship were enough to push him to 66th in the season-long race, but with the number of qualifiers for the first postseason event dwindling to 70, Thomas has little room for error.

Tom Kim and Rickie Fowler round out the notables in the field with young guns Ludvig Aberg, Sam Bennett and Gordon Sargent capable of providing fireworks during Fourth of July weekend.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 3 - Saturday



Round starts: 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday



Round starts: 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio