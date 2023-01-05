The PGA Tour heads to Hawaii for the first time in 2023 for the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Maui. The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions field tees off on Thursday and features 17 of the top 20 golfers in the world. World No. 5 Jon Rahm is listed as the 8-1 betting favorite in the latest 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions odds from Caesars Sportsbook. He is followed by Scottie Scheffler (10-1), Xander Schauffele (10-1), Justin Thomas (10-1) and Patrick Cantlay (12-1). Other top contenders in the Sentry field include Viktor Hovland (18-1), Tony Finau (18-1) Tom Kim (18-1), Matthew Fitzpatrick (18-1), Sungjae Im (18-1), Collin Morikawa (18-1), and Jordan Spieth (20-1). The total tournament purse is $15 million, with $2.7 million going to the winner, making it imperative that you nail your one and done picks this week at Kapalua.

As the betting favorite, Rahm will likely be a very popular PGA one and done pick this week at Kapalua. Is the seven-time PGA Tour winner a must-play? Or would it make more sense to go with another high upside option like Will Zalatoris (28-1), Max Homa (28-1), or Hideki Matsuyama (28-1)? Before locking in your 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions one and done picks, you need to see what SportsLine DFS pro and PGA expert Mike McClure has to say.

The One and Done format is growing in popularity. It has several noticeable similarities to NFL Survivor pools, with the main difference being entries are not eliminated with a bad week. Players pick one golfer per week and earn points based on their selected golfer's prize money for that tournament. Golfers can only be used once per season, and the point format makes nailing majors and big money tournaments critical.

McClure is a DFS legend with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA picks dating back to the PGA Tour restart in June of 2020. McClure uses his proprietary simulation model to analyze the field and crush his golf picks. In fact, the model is up over $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend. McClure was dialed in on his One and Done picks throughout the 2022 PGA Tour season, calling Hideki Matsuyama's outright win at the Sony Open and hitting on several under the radar picks that finished in the top-5 or higher.

One golfer McClure will be backing this week at the Plantation Course at Kapalua is Luke List. He is currently ranked at No. 95 in the latest Official World Golf Rankings, but McClure believes List is better than his ranking and has the skillset to win any tournament he enters. List has long been one of the PGA Tour's best players off the tee and he can be elite with his irons when he's dialed in. The 37-year-old notched his first career PGA Tour victory at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2022.

List wasn't playing particularly well before the December break, but McClure isn't shying away from using the former Vanderbilt standout in One and Done pools this week. List proved a year ago that he can win against an elite field, and McClure loves his chances at finishing near the top of the leaderboard on Sunday. With the overall talent in the Sentry Tournament of Champions field, it's very possible that List will fly under the radar in one and done pools this week offering huge value. You can see who else to back this week at SportsLine.

