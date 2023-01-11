Hideki Matsuyama will try to defend his crown this week when the 2023 Sony Open tees off Thursday at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. Matsuyama aims to become the first golfer to go back-to-back at Waialae since Jimmy Walker (2014-15). Matsuyama stormed back from five strokes down with nine holes to play last year and beat Russell Henley with an eagle on the first playoff hole. Henley and Walker also are in a 144-player Sony Open 2023 field that is headlined by Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth and Tom Kim. The Sony Open has been played at the Honolulu course since 1965 and has followed the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Kapalua since 1999. Nineteen of the 39 golfers are making their way over from Maui.

Caesars Sportsbook lists Sungjae Im as the 10-1 favorite in its latest 2023 Sony Open odds, followed closely by Kim at 11-1. Half a dozen other golfers are shorter than 25-1, with Matsuyama (15-1) and Spieth (16-1) among them. Brian Harman (16-1), Tom Hoge (20-1), Corey Conners (20-1) and Henley (22-1) are the others, and Walker is priced at a whopping 500-1 in the Sony Open 2023 field. Before you lock in any 2023 Sony Open picks, be sure you check out the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from SportsLine golf insider Patrick McDonald.

After spending time at FanSided and NBC Sports EDGE, McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in the spring of 2022. Now covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis on the PGA Tour.

McDonald takes a measured approach to his outright selections and is having a profitable 2022-23 season in every category. He nailed the Houston Open, backing Tony Finau to win at 25-1, and is up almost 10 units on his plays overall. That's a profit of almost $1,000 for $100 bettors. The expert also has been on the money on his matchup plays and cashed in huge on Brendan Steele (80-1) as the first-round leader at the Zozo Championship.

The expert finished the 2021-22 season up 42 units on his outright plays, having hit Cameron Smith (22-1) at the Tournament of Champions, Hudson Swafford (250-1) at The American Express, Joaquin Niemann (70-1) at the Genesis Invitational and Justin Thomas (66-1) live at the PGA Championship. Last week he listed Jon Rahm among his top picks, and the 28-year-old shot 10 under on Sunday to capture the win. Anyone who follows McDonald's advice has been cashing in.

Top 2023 Sony Open expert picks

McDonald knows Spieth is one of the top names in this field and among the favorites, but the expert is fading the three-time major champion. The former world No. 1 has 13 tour victories, one in each of the past two years, but hasn't played Waialae since 2019. He missed the cut that year, shooting 73 in the first round. The course seems to be a bad fit, as he lacks accuracy off the tee. He hit 56% of fairways last season (150th on tour) and was 62nd in greens in regulation and 155th in strokes gained putting. McDonald calls Spieth "an easy pass" for this week.

On the other hand, Kim is the highest-ranked golfer in the field, and McDonald sees why he is among the expected contenders. The 20-year-old's accuracy is tough to match, and that should be what wins at Waialae. The tight layout demands precision, and Kim is sixth on tour in driving accuracy (72.8%), greens in regulation (76.4%) and scoring average (69.3). He hit 89% of his fairways at the CJ Cup in late October. Kim has two tour victories and three other top-10 finishes in 15 career tour outings, and he has 11 wins worldwide, several in smaller Asian tours. You can see who else to back at Waialae Country Club here.

2023 Sony Open odds, field, top contenders

Sungjae Im +1000

Tom Kim +1100

Jordan Spieth +1400

Hideki Matsuyama +1500

Brian Harman +1600

Russell Henley +1800

Tom Hoge +2200

Corey Conners +2200

Adam Scott +3100

Taylor Montgomery +3100

Billy Horschel +3200

Cameron Davis +3300

Kyoung-Hoon Lee +3400

Keegan Bradley +3400

Keith Mitchell +3700

Si Woo Kim +3700

Maverick Mcnealy +3700

J.J. Spaun +4000

Alex Smalley +4500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +4500

MacKenzie Hughes +5000

Emiliano Grillo +5000

Harris English +5000

J.T. Poston +5000

Denny McCarthy +5000

Matt Kuchar +5000

Webb Simpson +5000

Gary Woodland +5000

Kurt Kitayama +5500

Adam Svensson +5500

Will Gordon +5500

Andrew Putnam +5500

Chris Kirk +6000

Brendan Steele +6500

Hayden Buckley +6500

Brendon Todd +7500

Nick Hardy +8000

Aaron Rai +8500

Davis Thompson +9000

Chun-an Yu +9000

Russell Knox +9500

Greyson Sigg +9500

Patton Kizzire +9500

Ryan Palmer +10000

Robby Shelton +10000

Stephan Jaeger +10000

Justin Suh +11000

Ryan Armour +11000

Troy Merritt +11000

Brandon Wu +11000

Ben Griffin +11000

David Lipsky +12000

Chez Reavie +12000

David Lingmerth +13000

Kevin Streelman +13000

Sam Ryder +13000

Kazuki Higa +14000

Michael Thompson +14000

Lucas Glover +14000

James Hahn +14000

Mark Hubbard +14000

Stewart Cink +14000

Taiga Semikawa +14000

Seonghyeon Kim +14000

Joseph Bramlett +15000

Carl Yuan +15000

Nick Taylor +16000

Brian Stuard +16000

Harry Higgs +16000

Adam Long +16000

Keita Nakajima +16000

Tyson Alexander +16000

MJ Daffue +16000

John Huh +16000

Adam Schenk +17000

Scott Piercy +17000

Cole Hammer +17000

Zac Blair +19000

Ben Taylor +19000

Austin Eckroat +21000

Danny Lee +21000

Peter Malnati +21000

Byeong Hun An +21000

Yuto Katsuragawa +21000