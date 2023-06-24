Another major championship has come and gone, and another designated event follows in its footsteps. The 2023 Travelers Championship will welcome the best players in the world as they travel from Los Angeles to Cromwell, Connecticut, for one of the most popular stops on the PGA Tour.

Eight of the top 10 players in the world will be making the cross-country journey, with world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler headlining the action. The Texan arrives having just finished third at the U.S. Open and collected his 16th straight top-12 finish on the PGA Tour. Scheffler's tee-to-green metrics remain on a historical pace, and the introduction of a new putter in his bag may prove to be a difference maker at TPC River Highlands and beyond.

Rory McIlroy also hopes to shrug off the disappointment of his runner-up result at the U.S. Open. Collecting his 19th top-10 finish in a major championship since his last victory on that stage, the world No. 3 now rides four straight top-10 efforts into New England.

Patrick Cantlay and defending champion Xander Schauffele are still in need of victory No. 1 this season while Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau, Wyndham Clark and Matt Fitzpatrick have eyes on adding to their win tallies.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 3 - Saturday



Round starts: 10:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday



Round starts: 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio