The 2023 Travelers Championship is loaded with PGA Tour stars, but several up-and-coming golfers also are set to compete this week at TPC River Highlands. The Travelers Championship has a history of offering opportunities to emerging players like Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala. Cantlay shot a then-course-record 60 in 2011 while still playing for UCLA, and Theegala made his PGA Tour debut at the course near Hartford, Conn. Stanford's Michael Thorbjornsen, who finished fourth last year, 2022 U.S. Amateur champion Sam Bennett, and two-time Ben Hogan Award winner Ludvig Aberg are among the young stars on hand this year. They will compete with the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and reigning Travelers champion Xander Schauffele in a loaded 2023 Travelers Championship field.

Scheffler is the world's No. 1 player and is the 6-1 favorite in Caesars Sportsbook's latest 2023 Travelers Championship odds. Cantlay (9-1), Rahm (10-1), Rory McIlory (10-1) and Schauffele (12-1) aren't far behind. Viktor Hovland (20-1) and Tommy Fleetwood (22-1) also are favorites in the 2023 Travelers Championship field, while Theegala is a 55-1 longshot. Before locking in any 2023 Travelers Championship picks or PGA Tour bets, make sure you see the Travelers Championship 2023 predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and betting head-to-head matchups. At the Wells Fargo, he had Clark among his longshot outrights, backing the 75-1 shot before he dominated at Quail Hollow for his first PGA Tour victory.

In 2022, Nejad hit six first-round leaders in a 12-week span while peppering in tournament outrights throughout the year. In 2023, Sportsline debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two FRLs and three outright winners. Nejad also had a winning head-to-head record in eight of 10 weeks (including full tournament sweeps on head-to-head plays). He was up more than 70 units over that three-month span.

Nejad says the price on Scheffler "is simply way too short in this designated field," so he is fading the favorite. Scheffler's last victory came in March at the Players, and while his putter started to come around at the U.S. Open, it has continually let him down. The 26-year-old posted his third straight top-three finish last week, but his best finish at the Travelers is last year's T-13. The long trip from the West Coast will drain a lot of players, and it could be worse for players like Scheffler, who were in contention Sunday. Nejad is looking for better value.

Nejad thinks that value might be in Hovland, who posted his 13th top-25 finish of the season at the U.S. Open. He has finished in the top 10 seven times in his 17 tour events. Accuracy has been the key to his game, and that should be the deciding factor at TPC River Highlands this week. Hovland ranks fourth in total driving and sixth in proximity to the hole, skills that have helped him post the fifth-best scoring average (69.48). The 25-year-old has a runner-up finish at the PGA Championship and a victory at the Memorial Tournament over the past month, so Nejad likes Hovland's chances this week. See who to pick at SportsLine.

Scottie Scheffler +600

Patrick Cantlay +900

Rory McIlroy +1000

Jon Rahm +1000

Xander Schauffele +1200

Viktor Hovland +2000

Tommy Fleetwood +2200

Tony Finau +2500

Collin Morikawa +2800

Tom Kim +3300

Russell Henley +3300

Wyndham Clark +4000

Max Homa +4000

Matt Fitzpatrick +4000

Rickie Fowler +4000

Cameron Young +5000

Harris English +5000

Justin Thomas +5000

Brian Harman +5000

Jason Day +5500

Sahith Theegala +5500

Denny McCarthy +6000

Sungjae Im +6000

Hideki Matsuyama +6500

Corey Conners +6500

Si Woo Kim +6500

Austin Eckroat +7000

Adam Scott +8000

Shane Lowry +8000

C.T. Pan +9000

Min Woo Lee +9000

Keegan Bradley +9000

Ludvig Aberg +9000

Cam Davis +10000

Gary Woodland +12500

Aaron Rai +12500

Eric Cole +15000

Sam Bennett +15000

Taylor Moore +15000

Seamus Power +17500

Matt Kuchar +17500

Justin Suh +17500

Lucas Herbert +17500

Byeong Hun An +17500

K.H. Lee +20000

Brendon Todd +20000

Will Gordon +22500

Emiliano Grillo +22500

Tom Hoge +22500

Thomas Detry +22500

Mackenzie Hughes +22500

Mark Hubbard +22500

Adam Schenk +22500

Chez Reavie +22500

Kevin Yu +25000

Andrew Putnam +25000

Nick Hardy +25000

Davis Riley +25000

J.T. Poston +25000

Stephan Jaeger +25000

Sam Stevens +25000

Sepp Straka +25000

Adam Svensson +25000