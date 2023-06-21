The 2023 Travelers Championship is loaded with PGA Tour stars, but several up-and-coming golfers also are set to compete this week at TPC River Highlands. The Travelers Championship has a history of offering opportunities to emerging players like Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala. Cantlay shot a then-course-record 60 in 2011 while still playing for UCLA, and Theegala made his PGA Tour debut at the course near Hartford, Conn. Stanford's Michael Thorbjornsen, who finished fourth last year, 2022 U.S. Amateur champion Sam Bennett, and two-time Ben Hogan Award winner Ludvig Aberg are among the young stars on hand this year. They will compete with the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and reigning Travelers champion Xander Schauffele in a loaded 2023 Travelers Championship field.
Scheffler is the world's No. 1 player and is the 6-1 favorite in Caesars Sportsbook's latest 2023 Travelers Championship odds. Cantlay (9-1), Rahm (10-1), Rory McIlory (10-1) and Schauffele (12-1) aren't far behind. Viktor Hovland (20-1) and Tommy Fleetwood (22-1) also are favorites in the 2023 Travelers Championship field, while Theegala is a 55-1 longshot. Before locking in any 2023 Travelers Championship picks or PGA Tour bets, make sure you see the Travelers Championship 2023 predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.
Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and betting head-to-head matchups. At the Wells Fargo, he had Clark among his longshot outrights, backing the 75-1 shot before he dominated at Quail Hollow for his first PGA Tour victory.
In 2022, Nejad hit six first-round leaders in a 12-week span while peppering in tournament outrights throughout the year. In 2023, Sportsline debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two FRLs and three outright winners. Nejad also had a winning head-to-head record in eight of 10 weeks (including full tournament sweeps on head-to-head plays). He was up more than 70 units over that three-month span.
Now, Nejad has focused his attention on the 2023 Travelers Championship field and has locked in his best bets, top sleepers and favorites to avoid.
Top 2023 Travelers Championship expert picks
Nejad says the price on Scheffler "is simply way too short in this designated field," so he is fading the favorite. Scheffler's last victory came in March at the Players, and while his putter started to come around at the U.S. Open, it has continually let him down. The 26-year-old posted his third straight top-three finish last week, but his best finish at the Travelers is last year's T-13. The long trip from the West Coast will drain a lot of players, and it could be worse for players like Scheffler, who were in contention Sunday. Nejad is looking for better value.
Nejad thinks that value might be in Hovland, who posted his 13th top-25 finish of the season at the U.S. Open. He has finished in the top 10 seven times in his 17 tour events. Accuracy has been the key to his game, and that should be the deciding factor at TPC River Highlands this week. Hovland ranks fourth in total driving and sixth in proximity to the hole, skills that have helped him post the fifth-best scoring average (69.48). The 25-year-old has a runner-up finish at the PGA Championship and a victory at the Memorial Tournament over the past month, so Nejad likes Hovland's chances this week. See who to pick at SportsLine.
How to make 2023 Travelers Championship golf picks
Nejad has locked in his best bets for the 2023 Travelers Championship and is picking his longshots, including one who is priced well above 100-1. This golfer "has shown an ability to get the putter going while also striking the ball well," Nejad says, and he just might stun this elite field.
Which players should you target or avoid for the 2023 Travelers Championship, and which golfer in the Travelers Championship 2023 field could bring a huge payday of more than 100-1?
2023 Travelers Championship odds, field, contenders
2023 Travelers Championship odds, field, contenders
Scottie Scheffler +600
Patrick Cantlay +900
Rory McIlroy +1000
Jon Rahm +1000
Xander Schauffele +1200
Viktor Hovland +2000
Tommy Fleetwood +2200
Tony Finau +2500
Collin Morikawa +2800
Tom Kim +3300
Russell Henley +3300
Wyndham Clark +4000
Max Homa +4000
Matt Fitzpatrick +4000
Rickie Fowler +4000
Cameron Young +5000
Harris English +5000
Justin Thomas +5000
Brian Harman +5000
Jason Day +5500
Sahith Theegala +5500
Denny McCarthy +6000
Sungjae Im +6000
Hideki Matsuyama +6500
Corey Conners +6500
Si Woo Kim +6500
Austin Eckroat +7000
Adam Scott +8000
Shane Lowry +8000
C.T. Pan +9000
Min Woo Lee +9000
Keegan Bradley +9000
Ludvig Aberg +9000
Cam Davis +10000
Gary Woodland +12500
Aaron Rai +12500
Eric Cole +15000
Sam Bennett +15000
Taylor Moore +15000
Seamus Power +17500
Matt Kuchar +17500
Justin Suh +17500
Lucas Herbert +17500
Byeong Hun An +17500
K.H. Lee +20000
Brendon Todd +20000
Will Gordon +22500
Emiliano Grillo +22500
Tom Hoge +22500
Thomas Detry +22500
Mackenzie Hughes +22500
Mark Hubbard +22500
Adam Schenk +22500
Chez Reavie +22500
Kevin Yu +25000
Andrew Putnam +25000
Nick Hardy +25000
Davis Riley +25000
J.T. Poston +25000
Stephan Jaeger +25000
Sam Stevens +25000
Sepp Straka +25000
Adam Svensson +25000