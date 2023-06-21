The 2023 Travelers Championship is set to get underway on Thursday, June 22, and a number of players will enter this week's event confident they can secure the victory. Xander Schauffele is the defending champion and he's finished T-10 or better in six of his last eight starts on the PGA Tour. Schauffele enters the Travelers Championship 2023 as one of the tour's best iron players, ranking sixth in strokes gained: approach to green (0.916) and 10th in greens in regulation percentage (68.87%).

Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 ranked player in the world, can add to his impressive resume with a victory at the 2023 Travelers Championship. Scheffler is coming off a third-place finish at the U.S. Open and he's finished T-5 or better in each of his last five starts. The latest 2023 Travelers Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Scheffler as the 6-1 favorite, with Patrick Cantlay (9-1), Jon Rahm (10-1) and Rory McIlroy (10-1) next in line on the PGA odds board. Before locking in your 2023 Travelers Championship picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Travelers Championship 2023: Cantlay, an eight-time PGA Tour champion and one of the favorites, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top five. He has yet to record a win this season, despite making the cut in 14 of 15 tournaments that he has played in.

Cantlay has only posted one top-10 finish in his last four events, and he has not been in the top five since April. He ranks outside the top 30 on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: approach the green (0.483) and scrambling (63.35%), which has made it difficult for him to keep pace with some of the top golfers in the world. Cantlay is being priced as an elite golfer, making him an overvalued option to stay away from this week.

Another surprise: Rickie Fowler, a 40-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. Fowler has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Fowler has been red-hot in recent weeks, securing a top-15 finish in five of his last six starts on the PGA Tour. He's coming off a fifth-place showing at the U.S. Open, his third consecutive top-10 finish. He's been able to secure those positive results thanks to his impeccable iron play. The five-time PGA Tour winner enters this week's event ranked seventh in strokes gained: approach to green (0.745) and 29th in greens in regulation percentage (67.62%). In addition, Fowler ranks ninth in birdie average (4.25) and 11th in scoring average (69.58). Those impressive stats, plus his long odds, make Fowler a strong play for your 2023 Travelers Championship bets. See who else to pick here.

Scottie Scheffler +600

Patrick Cantlay +900

Rory McIlroy +1000

Jon Rahm +1000

Xander Schauffele +1200

Viktor Hovland +2000

Tommy Fleetwood +2200

Tony Finau +2500

Collin Morikawa +2800

Tom Kim +3300

Russell Henley +3300

Wyndham Clark +4000

Max Homa +4000

Matt Fitzpatrick +4000

Rickie Fowler +4000

Cameron Young +5000

Harris English +5000

Justin Thomas +5000

Brian Harman +5000

Jason Day +5500

Sahith Theegala +5500

Denny McCarthy +6000

Sungjae Im +6000

Hideki Matsuyama +6500

Corey Conners +6500

Si Woo Kim +6500

Austin Eckroat +7000

Adam Scott +8000

Shane Lowry +8000

C.T. Pan +9000

Min Woo Lee +9000

Keegan Bradley +9000

Ludvig Aberg +9000

Cam Davis +10000

Gary Woodland +12500

Aaron Rai +12500

Eric Cole +15000

Sam Bennett +15000

Taylor Moore +15000

Seamus Power +17500

Matt Kuchar +17500

Justin Suh +17500

Lucas Herbert +17500

Byeong Hun An +17500

K.H. Lee +20000

Brendon Todd +20000

Will Gordon +22500

Emiliano Grillo +22500

Tom Hoge +22500

Thomas Detry +22500

Mackenzie Hughes +22500

Mark Hubbard +22500

Adam Schenk +22500

Chez Reavie +22500

Kevin Yu +25000

Andrew Putnam +25000

Nick Hardy +25000

Davis Riley +25000

J.T. Poston +25000

Stephan Jaeger +25000

Sam Stevens +25000

Sepp Straka +25000

Adam Svensson +25000