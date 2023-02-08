The PGA Tour heads to the Arizona desert this week for one of the most highly anticipated events of the year. The WM Phoenix Open 2023 tees off Thursday at the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course and will serve as one of 13 elevated events on the PGA Tour schedule. The WM Phoenix Open field is star-studded and will be headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Scottie Scheffler. McIlroy is the 8-1 favorite in the latest WM Phoenix Open odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Other top contenders in the WM Phoenix Open field include Jon Rahm (17-2), Xander Schauffele (14-1), Scheffler (15-1), Tony Finau (18-1) and Collin Morikawa (18-1).

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm to finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. The model also included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Last week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, McClure was targeting Viktor Hovland to finish in the top-20 of the final leaderboard at +110 odds. The result: Hovland shot 10 under and finished in a tie for 13th place.

Top 2023 WM Phoenix Open prop picks

One of McClure's favorite prop bet picks this week at the WM Phoenix Open 2023 is Max Homa to finish in the top-20 of the final leaderboard at +125 odds (risk $100 to win $125). Homa, a six-time PGA Tour winner, has been on a tear since last fall and is now considered to be one of the most talented overall players in the world. The No. 12 ranked player in the world has a proven track record that shows he is a threat to win any tournament he enters.

In his last start at the Farmers Insurance Open, Homa shot a final round 66 to notch his first win of the 2023 calendar year. Dating back to last fall, Homa has played in seven events (not counting the Presidents Cup), and has four top-5 finishes and two outright wins. The 32-year-old ranks 5th on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained (2.346), 9th in strokes gained tee-to-green (1.600), and 13th in strokes gained on approach (0.956). If he gets his putter working this week, Homa will likely be in contention when Sunday comes around and McClure sees huge value in taking him to finish in the top-20. You can see the rest of McClure's WM Phoenix Open prop bet picks at SportsLine.

2023 WM Phoenix Open odds, field, top contenders

Rory McIlroy +800

Jon Rahm +850

Xander Schauffele +1400

Scottie Scheffler +1500

Tony Finau +1800

Collin Morikawa +1800

Patrick Cantlay +2100

Justin Thomas +2100

Max Homa +2100

Sungjae Im +2700

Viktor Hovland +2700

Hideki Matsuyama +2800

Tom Kim +2800

Cameron Young +2900

Jordan Spieth +3100

Matthew Fitzpatrick +3700

Sam Burns +4200

Sahith Theegala +4500

Tyrrell Hatton +5000

Shane Lowry +5000

Tommy Fleetwood +5500

Rickie Fowler +6000

Billy Horschel +6000

Taylor Montgomery +6000

Keegan Bradley +6000

Alex Noren +6500

Si Woo Kim +7500

Corey Conners +7500

Jason Day +7500

Seamus Power +8500

Russell Henley +8500

Aaron Wise +8500

K.H. Lee +9500

Tom Hoge +9500

Lucas Herbert +9500

Maverick Mcnealy +9500

Keith Mitchell +9500

Chris Kirk +10000

Brian Harman +10000

Taylor Pendrith +10000

J.T. Poston +10000

Gary Woodland +10000

Denny McCarthy +10000

J.J. Spaun +11000

Kurt Kitayama +11000

Matt Kuchar +12000

Brendan Steele +12000

Andrew Putnam +12000

Brendon Todd +14000

Davis Thompson +14000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +14000

Adam Hadwin +14000

Wyndham Clark +15000

Harris English +15000

Francesco Molinari +16000

Webb Simpson +16000

Joel Dahmen +17000

Scott Stallings +17000

Beau Hossler +17000

Davis Riley +18000

Garrick Higgo +19000

Luke List +20000

Russell Knox +21000

Cameron Champ +21000

Ryan Palmer +21000

Hayden Buckley +21000

Sam Ryder +21000

Patrick Rodgers +22000

Emiliano Grillo +22000

MacKenzie Hughes +23000

Trey Mullinax +24000

Mark Hubbard +25000

Matthew NeSmith +25000

Martin Laird +25000

Kevin Kisner +25000