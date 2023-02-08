The PGA Tour heads to the Arizona desert this week for one of the most highly anticipated events of the year. The WM Phoenix Open 2023 tees off Thursday at the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course and will serve as one of 13 elevated events on the PGA Tour schedule. The WM Phoenix Open field is star-studded and will be headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Scottie Scheffler. McIlroy is the 8-1 favorite in the latest WM Phoenix Open odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Other top contenders in the WM Phoenix Open field include Jon Rahm (17-2), Xander Schauffele (14-1), Scheffler (15-1), Tony Finau (18-1) and Collin Morikawa (18-1).
Top 2023 WM Phoenix Open prop picks
One of McClure's favorite prop bet picks this week at the WM Phoenix Open 2023 is Max Homa to finish in the top-20 of the final leaderboard at +125 odds (risk $100 to win $125). Homa, a six-time PGA Tour winner, has been on a tear since last fall and is now considered to be one of the most talented overall players in the world. The No. 12 ranked player in the world has a proven track record that shows he is a threat to win any tournament he enters.
In his last start at the Farmers Insurance Open, Homa shot a final round 66 to notch his first win of the 2023 calendar year. Dating back to last fall, Homa has played in seven events (not counting the Presidents Cup), and has four top-5 finishes and two outright wins. The 32-year-old ranks 5th on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained (2.346), 9th in strokes gained tee-to-green (1.600), and 13th in strokes gained on approach (0.956). If he gets his putter working this week, Homa will likely be in contention when Sunday comes around and McClure sees huge value in taking him to finish in the top-20. You can see the rest of McClure's WM Phoenix Open prop bet picks at SportsLine.
2023 WM Phoenix Open odds, field, top contenders
Rory McIlroy +800
Jon Rahm +850
Xander Schauffele +1400
Scottie Scheffler +1500
Tony Finau +1800
Collin Morikawa +1800
Patrick Cantlay +2100
Justin Thomas +2100
Max Homa +2100
Sungjae Im +2700
Viktor Hovland +2700
Hideki Matsuyama +2800
Tom Kim +2800
Cameron Young +2900
Jordan Spieth +3100
Matthew Fitzpatrick +3700
Sam Burns +4200
Sahith Theegala +4500
Tyrrell Hatton +5000
Shane Lowry +5000
Tommy Fleetwood +5500
Rickie Fowler +6000
Billy Horschel +6000
Taylor Montgomery +6000
Keegan Bradley +6000
Alex Noren +6500
Si Woo Kim +7500
Corey Conners +7500
Jason Day +7500
Seamus Power +8500
Russell Henley +8500
Aaron Wise +8500
K.H. Lee +9500
Tom Hoge +9500
Lucas Herbert +9500
Maverick Mcnealy +9500
Keith Mitchell +9500
Chris Kirk +10000
Brian Harman +10000
Taylor Pendrith +10000
J.T. Poston +10000
Gary Woodland +10000
Denny McCarthy +10000
J.J. Spaun +11000
Kurt Kitayama +11000
Matt Kuchar +12000
Brendan Steele +12000
Andrew Putnam +12000
Brendon Todd +14000
Davis Thompson +14000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +14000
Adam Hadwin +14000
Wyndham Clark +15000
Harris English +15000
Francesco Molinari +16000
Webb Simpson +16000
Joel Dahmen +17000
Scott Stallings +17000
Beau Hossler +17000
Davis Riley +18000
Garrick Higgo +19000
Luke List +20000
Russell Knox +21000
Cameron Champ +21000
Ryan Palmer +21000
Hayden Buckley +21000
Sam Ryder +21000
Patrick Rodgers +22000
Emiliano Grillo +22000
MacKenzie Hughes +23000
Trey Mullinax +24000
Mark Hubbard +25000
Matthew NeSmith +25000
Martin Laird +25000
Kevin Kisner +25000