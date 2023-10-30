The 2023 World Wide Technology Championship is set to get underway on Thursday, Nov. 2, and a number of players will enter this week's event confident they can secure the victory. Cameron Young is the top-ranked player in the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship field, and he's finished T-15 or better in three of his last five starts on the PGA Tour. Young enters the World Wide Technology Championship 2023 as one of the most efficient drivers on tour, ranking third in driving distance (316.9) and ninth in strokes gained: off the tee (0.597).

Meanwhile, Ludvig Aberg can cement his status on the PGA Tour with a victory this week in Mexico. Aberg lost in a playoff at the Sanderson Farms Championship and then finished T-13 at the Shriners Children's Open. The latest 2023 World Wide Technology Championship odds list Aberg as the 9-1 favorite, while Young is going off at 11-1. Before locking in your 2023 World Wide Technology Championship picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up more than $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. And at the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scottie Scheffler winning in 2022.

In addition, the model included Nick Taylor in its best bets to win the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. That bet hit at +7000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,900. McClure's best bets also included Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson and Rickie Fowler (14-1) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 10 majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Top 2023 World Wide Technology Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the World Wide Technology Championship 2023: Sahith Theegala, a PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, struggles this week and doesn't even crack the top five. Theegala secured his first victory on the PGA Tour at the Fortinet Championship in September. He's also finished T-19 or better in each of his last four starts on the PGA Tour.

However, Theegala has struggled mightily off the tee this season, which could cause major trouble at El Cardonal Golf Course at Diamante. Theegala enters this week's event ranked 130th in strokes gained: off the tee (-0.139), 155th in total driving (227) and 167th in driving accuracy (52.28%). He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the World Wide Technology Championship 2023 field.

Another surprise: Beau Hossler, a 30-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. Hossler has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Hossler certainly has the game to finish near the top of the leaderboard this week. The 28-year-old has secured five top-10 finishes this season. He's coming off a T-2 finish at the Zozo Championship and he shot 66 or below in two of his final three rounds at the World Wide Technology Championship last year. If he's striking the ball well this week, he'll have a great shot at securing his first PGA Tour victory at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship. See who else to pick here.

2023 World Wide Technology Championship odds, field

Ludvig Åberg +900

Cameron Young +1100

Sahith Theegala +1600

Lucas Glover +2500

Stephan Jaeger +2500

Emiliano Grillo +2800

Beau Hossler +3000

Thomas Detry +3300

J.J. Spaun +3300

Akshay Bhatia +3500

Chris Kirk +4000

Adam Svensson +4000

Lucas Herbert +4000

Keith Mitchell +4000

Justin Suh +4500

Luke List +4500

Ben Griffin +5000

Andrew Putnam +5000

Matt Kuchar +5000

Cameron Champ +5000

Taylor Pendrith +5000

Davis Thompson +5000

Mark Hubbard +5000

Maverick McNealy +6000

Chris Gotterup +6000

Joel Dahmen +6500

Doug Ghim +6500

Taylor Montgomery +6500

Davis Riley +6500

Brandon Wu +6500

Austin Eckroat +6500

Callum Tarren +7500

Nick Hardy +7500

K.H. Lee +7500

MJ Daffue +8000

Erik van Rooyen +8000

Chesson Hadley +8000

Sam Ryder +8000

Vince Whaley +8000

Chad Ramey +9000

Peter Kuest +9000

C.T. Pan +9000

Michael Kim +9000

Tyler Duncan +10000

Mackenzie Hughes +10000

Greyson Sigg +10000

Hayden Buckley +10000

Will Gordon +10000

Stewart Cink +11000

Nate Lashley +11000

Lanto Griffin +11000

Robby Shelton +12000

Troy Merritt +12000

Matti Schmid +12000

Kevin Yu +12000

Ben Martin +12000

Ryan Palmer +12000

Henrik Norlander +15000

Chez Reavie +15000

Harry Hall +15000

Zecheng Dou +15000

David Lipsky +15000

Adam Long +15000

Carson Young +15000

Martin Laird +17000

Justin Lower +17000

Patton Kizzire +17000

Ryan Moore +17000

Carl Yuan +17000

Peter Malnati +20000

Charley Hoffman +20000

Austin Smotherman +20000

Zac Blair +22000