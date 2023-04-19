Matthew Fitzpatrick is set to make his first start since winning the RBC Heritage at the 2023 Zurich Classic, which is the PGA Tour's only full-field team event. Fitzpatrick will team up with his brother Alex, who made his PGA Tour debut at the Valspar Championship in 2022. Fitzpatrick enters this week's event red-hot after recording a top-10 finish at the Masters before his win at Hilton Head, but he's missed the cut four times already this season.

McClure is a DFS pro with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

In addition, McClure's model is up over $7,300 on its best bets since June 2020, nailing tournament after tournament. This same model has also nailed a whopping nine majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the Zurich Classic 2023 is Nick Taylor at $8,500 on DraftKings. Taylor has been playing extremely well in recent weeks, finishing T-20 or better in four of his last nine starts, which includes a runner-up showing at the WM Phoenix Open.

In order to score well at TPC Louisiana, players will need to be dialed in on the greens and few do it better than Taylor. In fact, the 35-year-old enters the PGA's lone team event ranked fifth in putting average (1.698), seventh in putts per round (27.80) and 17th in one-putt percentage (43.84). He also ranks inside the top 25 in strokes gained: total (1.101), scoring average (69.67) and birdie average (4.20), all of which make him an extremely valuable PGA DFS asset this week.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Collin Morikawa at $10,900 on DraftKings. Morikawa is a proven winner on the PGA Tour, securing five wins thus far in his career. Morikawa will team up with Max Homa, who's already secured two wins this season, at the 2023 Zurich Classic.

The 26-year-old American has all the tools needed to return solid value for your PGA DFS lineups this week. Morikawa enters the Zurich Classic ranked inside the top 10 in a number of important statistical categories, including driving accuracy (70.54%), greens in regulation percentage (71.11%) and strokes gained: approach to green (.986). Lock him in your PGA DFS lineups and look for a big return at TPC Louisiana this week. See who else to back right here.

