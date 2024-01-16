The PGA Tour schedule rolls on with The American Express 2024 set to open play on Thursday, Jan. 18. The tournament will once again take place at three separate course in La Quinta, California -- La Quinta Country Club, PGA West (Nicklaus Tournament Course), and the Pete Dye Stadium Course. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler enters as the 11-2 betting favorite in the latest American Express odds. He is followed in the 2024 American Express field by Patrick Cantlay (9-1), Xander Schauffele (9-1), Justin Thomas (20-1), Sungjae Im (22-1), and Min Woo Lee (25-1). The 2024 American Express purse is $8.4 million with the winner taking home $1.512 million.

With One and Done pools just getting started, it is critical to get off to a fast start to the season. Would this be a good week to back a long shot like Wyndham Clark (40-1), Rickie Fowler (40-1), or Will Zalatoris (100-1)? Or would it make sense to pick on of the American Express top contenders?Before locking in your 2024 American Express one and done picks, you need to see what SportsLine DFS pro and PGA expert Mike McClure has to say.

The One and Done format is growing in popularity. It has several noticeable similarities to NFL Survivor pools, with the main difference being entries are not eliminated with a bad week. Players pick one golfer per week and earn points based on their selected golfer's prize money for that tournament. Golfers can only be used once per season, and the point format makes nailing majors and big money tournaments critical.

McClure is a DFS legend with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA picks dating back to the PGA Tour restart in June of 2020. McClure uses his proprietary simulation model to analyze the field and crush his golf picks.

McClure nailed plenty of One and Done picks in 2023. At the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, McClure's top One and Done pick, Max Homa, outlasted the entire field to take home his sixth career PGA Tour victory and $1.566 million. At the WM Phoenix Open, McClure nailed Scheffler winning the tournament, taking home $3.6 million.

He correctly called Jon Rahm's wins at The Masters and the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Then at the RBC Canadian Open McClure listed Nick Taylor and Tyrrell Hatton as two of his top one and done picks. Taylor would go on to win the tournament, while Hatton finished in third place! And finally, at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, his top OAD pick was eventual tournament champion Rickie Fowler.

Now, McClure has dialed in on The American Express golf tournament and just locked in his one and done picks and PGA predictions. They are a must-see for any player looking for an edge in their One and Done pool. You can only see McClure's American Express one and done picks at SportsLine.

Top 2024 American Express One and Done picks

One of McClure's top 2024 American Express one and done picks is Justin Thomas. The 15-time PGA Tour winner is making his first appearance of the 2024 season, and notched top-five finishes in his final two tournaments of 2023. Thomas has long been considered one of the best irons players in the world, but battled some inconsistencies last year.

The former Alabama standout enters this week ranked No. 29 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Despite his struggles in 2023, Thomas still ranked near the top of the PGA Tour in several key metrics. He finished the season ranked fourth in strokes gained around the green (0.436), 18th in strokes gained tee-to-green (0.998), 27th in total strokes gained (0.836), and 39th in strokes gained on approach (0.362). As one of the most accomplished players in The American Express field, McClure sees huge value in backing Thomas this week. You can see who else to back at SportsLine.

How to make American Express 2024 One and Done picks

McClure is also targeting another golfer for his 2024 American Express one and done picks who was outstanding throughout the 2023 season. This player has championship pedigree and has the ability to win any tournament he enters. You can find out who it is, and check out all of McClure's American Express one and done picks at SportsLine.

Who wins the The American Express 2024, and which golfers should you target for your PGA one and done picks this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike McClure's American Express 2024 one and done picks, all from the DFS pro who called Nick Taylor's epic win at the RBC Canadian Open and Rickie Fowler's win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023, and find out.