After a lengthy rain delay forced the PGA Tour into a Monday finish for the Cognizant Classic won by Austin Eckroat, the PGA Tour's best players make the trek upstate to Bay Hill Club & Lodge outside of Orlando for the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational. A field of 69 golfers will compete for a $20 million purse in this Signature Event on a very difficult golf course. This par-72 track plays at more than 7,400 yards and features many long iron shots and thick rough with water in play on nine holes.

Nine of the top 10 players in the Official World Golf Ranking will be in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational Field, and you can expect to see some pretty top-heavy Fantasy golf lineups for one of the biggest tournaments of the year. So how should you be handling superstars like Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy in your PGA Tour Fantasy leagues, and who are some of the longshots that you can play to spice up your daily Fantasy golf lineups? Before making any 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational fantasy golf picks, you have to see the Cognizant Classic fantasy golf rankings from SportsLine handicapper Eric Cohen.

Cohen correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic (Rickie Fowler +1400), 2023 PGA Championship (Brooks Koepka +2000), 2023 Honda Classic (Chris Kirk +3500), 2022 Open Championship (Cameron Smith +2200), 2022 U.S. Open (Matt Fitzpatrick +2500) and 2022 Phoenix Open (Scottie Scheffler's first career victory at +2800).

Cohen is a golf analyst and handicapper.

One player Cohen is getting behind for his fantasy picks is Will Zalatoris. The 27-year-old won PGA Tour Rookie of the Year honors in 2020-21, worked his way into the top 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking and then captured his first career victory at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August of 2022. Then he began struggling with back issues and eventually had to have surgery, but he has now returned and is playing incredible golf again.

"If not for an incredible performance by Hideki Matsuyama at Riviera, Zalatoris very well could have won the event, having gained strokes in all major categories for the second consecutive event," Cohen told SportsLine. "If the putter cooperates, I think he has a big shot again this week. Zalatoris absolutely will be on my outright betting card at the API."

On the other hand, the golf expert is fading Patrick Cantlay, despite his status as one of the favorites entering the week. The 31-year-old is an eight-time PGA Tour winner and he's currently ranked No. 6 in the world. He's also coming off a t-4th finish at the Genesis Invitational but that finish was a disappointment for many considering he had a two-shot lead to start the final round.

