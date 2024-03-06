Ludvig Aberg has yet to complete 12 full months as a professional golfer, and yet, he finds himself toward the top of the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds board. Aberg is one of two golfers to win the Ben Hogan Award, presented to the top player in college golf, multiple times. He won in 2022 and 2023 while at Texas Tech and now he's set to begin his full-time career on the PGA Tour. The 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational will be the 22nd PGA Tour event for Aberg, who won the 2023 RSM Classic, and the 24-year-old from Sweden has 20-1 odds to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2024.

Only five golfers have lower PGA odds than Aberg this week, so is there value in including the young stud in 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational bets? The Arnold Palmer Invitational 2024 tees off Thursday at 7:45 a.m. ET from Bay Hill Golf Course in Maryland. Scottie Scheffler is the 6-1 favorite to win the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, followed by Rory McIlroy (17-2), Viktor Hovland (12-1) and Xander Schauffele (14-1).

Top 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2024: McIlroy, a 24-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, struggles this week and doesn't even crack the top five. McIlroy won this event in 2018 after firing a 64 in the final round and he secured a T-2 finish at Bay Hill in 2023. However, he has struggled out of the gate in 2024, failing to crack the top-15 in his first three starts on the PGA Tour this season.

McIlroy remains one of the best drivers on tour, but he's been inconsistent with every other aspect of his game this season. The 34-year-old enters this week's event ranked 173rd in strokes gained: approach to green (-0.868), 127th in putting average (1.791) and 147th in putts per round (30.00). He also ranks 151st in scoring average (70.43), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard at Bay Hill this week.

Another surprise: Justin Thomas, a 22-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. After a disappointing season last year and finishing outside the top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings, Thomas is off to a 2024 start more similar to his career PGA Tour resume. Thomas missed the cut at the Genesis Invitational two weeks ago in his most recent tournament, but the 30-year-old finished no worse than 12th in his first three tournaments of the 2024 PGA Tour season.

Thomas finished tied for third at the American Express in January in his first event of the 2024 PGA Tour season. He finished 21st at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last season for one of his better showings in a rough year. He should be able to build off pockets of success in this tournament heading into this weekend. Thomas, who has 15 career PGA Tour victories, has the seventh-best scoring average (67.77) with the fourth-best birdie average to kick off the 2024 PGA Tour season and the model loves his value at these odds to turn his strong start into his first victory of the year. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational picks

2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds, field

