The PGA Tour rolls through storied Pebble Beach Golf Links this week for the second signature event of the season. The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am begins on Thursday, Feb. 1, in Monterrey, Calif. With its elevation to a signature event this year, the tournament has attracted a star-studded 80-player field, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, four-time major winner Rory McIlroy and reigning FedEx Cup champion Viktor Hovland. The tournament will be played on two courses - Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill - and will not have a cut.

McIlroy, who is playing in the tournament for the first time since 2018, is the favorite in the latest 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds at +750. Scheffler (+850), Hovland (+1200), and Xander Schauffele (+1200) round out the top four choices in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field.

Top 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am expert picks

One surprise: Nejad is completely fading Scheffler, even though he is the No. 1 player in the world. The second choice in the odds at +850, Scheffler has played just two events so far this season. He tied for fifth at The Sentry in Hawaii and then finished 17th in The American Express at La Quinta.

Scheller has never before played in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. His only previous professional experience at Pebble Beach came at the 2019 U.S. Open when he missed the cut. "His outright odds are simply too short, given how many players may be able to contend this week," Nejad told SportsLine.

However, Nejad is high on the chances of Justin Thomas, who is listed at +2500. The two-time major champion wasn't originally exempt for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field, but his tie for third at The American Express two weeks ago safely moved him into the top 30 in the world and earned him a spot at Pebble Beach. With his berth secured, he withdrew from the Farmers Insurance Open last week.

Nejad likes Thomas' form entering Pebble Beach. He is on a run of four consecutive top-five finishes worldwide. "Thomas continued to gain strokes in a big way on approach, around the green and putting at The American Express, and I think the outright odds have not caught up to his outright potential," Nejad said. See whom else to back at SportsLine.

2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds, field

Rory McIlroy +750

Scottie Scheffler +850

Xander Schauffele +1200

Viktor Hovland +1200

Patrick Cantlay +1800

Max Homa +1800

Jordan Spieth +1800

Collin Morikawa +2000

Ludvig Aberg +2500

Justin Thomas +2500

Matt Fitzpatrick +3000

Tony Finau +3500

Tommy Fleetwood +3500

Sungjae Im +3500

Sam Burns +3500

Cameron Young +3500

Byeong Hun An +3500

J.T. Poston +4000

Nicolai Hojgaard +4000

Tom Kim +4500

Jason Day +4500

Eric Cole +5000

Russell Henley +5500

Beau Hossler +5500

Hideki Matsuyama +6000

Denny McCarthy +6500

Adam Scott +6500

Wyndham Clark +7000

Stephan Jaeger +7000

Sahith Theegala +7000

Keegan Bradley +7000

Brian Harman +8000

Si Woo Kim +8000

Patrick Rodgers +8000

Kevin Yu +8000

Chris Kirk +8000

Cam Davis +8000

Adam Hadwin +8000

Tom Hoge +9000

Taylor Montgomery +9000

Sepp Straka +9000

Nick Taylor +9000

Keith Mitchell +9000

Justin Rose +9000

Harris English +9000

Brendon Todd +9000

Nick Dunlap +10000

Matthieu Pavon +10000

Kurt Kitayama +10000

Corey Conners +10000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +10000

Alex Noren +10000

Emiliano Grillo +11000

Andrew Putnam +11000

Adam Schenk +11000

Thomas Detry +13000

Rickie Fowler +13000

Taylor Moore +15000

Maverick McNealy +15000

Mark Hubbard +15000

Lucas Glover +15000

Erik Van Rooyen +15000

Adam Svensson +15000

Matt Kuchar +18000

Mackenzie Hughes +18000

Luke List +18000

Brandon Wu +18000

Lee Hodges +20000

Ben Griffin +20000

Nick Hardy +25000

J.J. Spaun +25000

Grayson Murray +25000

Alex Smalley +25000

Webb Simpson +30000

Seamus Power +30000

Sam Ryder +30000

S.H. Kim +30000

Peter Malnati +40000

Davis Riley +40000